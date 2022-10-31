Submit Release
10-31-2022 Million Dollar Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Shepherdstown

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — A Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was purchased at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown, W.Va.

The ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, and Megaplier option was not purchased.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were 4, 18, 31, 53, 69, and the Mega Ball was 7.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Megaplier option that can increase your prize two to five times depending on the Megaplier selected for each draw.

