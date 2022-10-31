TensorIoT Attains AWS DevOps Competency Status
Achievement highlights TensorIoT’s deep DevOps expertise providing continuous integration and delivery solutions for clientsORANGE, CA, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AWS Advanced Consulting Partner TensorIoT announced today that the company had earned Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status. This designation recognizes TensorIoT’s continued excellence in delivering custom DevOps solutions that help clients incorporate continuous integration and continuous delivery practices (CI/CD) into their development cycles, as well as using AWS configuration management tools to automate infrastructure provisioning and management and accelerate innovation.
Earning the AWS DevOps Competency differentiates TensorIoT as an AWS Partner with proven customer success and the specialized technical proficiency needed to build and deploy DevOps focused solutions.
The DevOps Competency status means TensorIoT provides validated technical skills to deliver solutions that are automated, consistent, and simple to manage, allowing clients to focus on other business-critical activities.
“TensorIoT is excited to have met the high standards of another AWS competency in becoming an AWS DevOps Services Partner,” said Adam Zarb-Cousin, Head of Sales at TensorIoT. “This accomplishment is representative of our continued commitment to help our customers achieve their digital transformation goals and improve efficiency and agility through automation. As a provider of bespoke IoT, AI/ML and Data and Analytics solutions, DevOps is a critical strategy we use in helping our customers accelerate business outcomes across these and other technologies. As an AWS exclusive partner, we are committed to providing our clients with guidance and solutions to take full advantage of the powerful capabilities of Amazon Web Services."
To earn the competency, TensorIoT had to pass a rigorous audit, referencing successful customer use cases completed by their expert team of AWS-certified technical specialists. The audit also reviewed the TensorIoT processes and methodologies used in the development processing, validating the team’s specialized knowledge and capability of delivering DevOps solutions on AWS.
About TensorIoT, Inc.: TensorIoT’s mission is to partner with companies to build scalable technology solutions that increase automation and pace of innovation using cutting edge services. We drive success by taking a cloud first, serverless/managed service approach to meeting customer needs. TensorIoT is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner that has achieved the AWS DevOps Competency, AWS IoT Competency, AWS Machine Learning Competency, AWS Industrial IoT Competency, AWS Machine Learning Operations Competency, AWS Applied AI Competency, AWS Retail Competency and AWS Travel & Hospitality Competency designations. The company also has multiple AWS Service Delivery credentials for AWS IoT services. Founded by a former AWS employee, TensorIoT has delivered successful projects across the world in the IoT & ML space and has offices in the U.S. (California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Florida), the UK, and India. TensorIoT is customer obsessed and practices the AWS leadership principles. With their deep experience delivering complete end-to-end solutions, from edge devices to end users in IoT, or data engineering to automated ML pipeline, the TensorIoT team of AWS certified architects can quickly assist customers in realizing their technology and business goals.
