MDC's Springfield Nature Center will shift to winter schedule Nov. 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People visiting the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center are reminded that, starting Nov. 1, the site will be on its winter schedule. From Nov. 1 through Feb. 28, the nature center building will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday. The building will be closed Sunday and Monday. During this same period (Nov. 1-Feb. 28), the nature center’s trails will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

The building will be closed on all state holidays. The trails will be closed Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day (but are open on all other state holidays).

The Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. Information about nature center events can be obtained by calling 417-888-4237 or by going to mdc.mo.gov/southwestevents.

