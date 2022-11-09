Submit Release
FOODPEDIA: THE HISTORY OF FRESH FRUITS by "Chef Paul J. Hintersteiner"

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foodpedia: The History of Fresh Fruits, will help readers improve their health and help them heal and prevent diseases. It will also help readers to eat healthily.

This series in "The Foodpedia books" will help readers heal or prevent these kinds of known diseases in our body system like Diabetes, Cancer, Ulcers, Stomach Cancer, Kidney Stones, Respiratory, Arthritis, Cardiovascular, Control Menopause, Heart Disease, Protect against Free Radicals, Pain control, Inflammation, Alzheimer and lots more.

The author has put together a lot of work in these books to help us leave a good and healthy life.

Paul's mission is to teach the generation, young or old, to eat healthier. His book is designed to teach you what foods to eat and what not to eat.

What Paul did was just put all his knowledge together so it will be more accessible to all, so his 35 volumes are all available on Amazon for you to get a copy and learn.

To purchase his book from Amazon, you may click the link below:
https://www.amazon.com/s?i=digital-text&rh=p_27%3ACHEF+PAUL+J.+HINTERSTEINER&s

