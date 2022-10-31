Submit Release
Oct. 31 Upper Salmon River Weekly Steelhead Fishing Report

Steelhead angler effort and catch continued to increase during the past week on the upper Salmon River.

The majority of anglers were observed between the Middle Fork and Lemhi rivers within location codes 15 and 16. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Middle Fork in location code 14 averaged 17 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of North Fork in location code 15 averaged 29 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of the Lemhi River in location code 16 averaged 46 hours per steelhead caught. Angler effort upstream of the Lemhi River in location code 17 remained low, and anglers interviewed within location code 17 averaged 7 hours per steelhead caught.

River conditions were good throughout the week. The river’s visibility turned slightly cloudy over the weekend, but it was very fishable in all areas. Water temperatures continued to cool and were around 40 degrees by Sunday afternoon. Currently, the Salmon River is flowing at 1,170 cfs through the town of Salmon, which is 88 percent of average for today’s date.

