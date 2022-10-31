Online Voting Open for Paint the Plow Program in Monroe County/District 5

​ Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 5 invites the public to vote on 5 plows decorated by Monroe County high school students as part of the annual Paint the Plow program.

Paint the Plow is a statewide outreach aimed at promoting winter driving safety and fostering appreciation for high school art programs and student creativity.

Earlier this year, PennDOT invited Monroe County high school students to paint plow blades based on the statewide theme "Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice." The theme was chosen to draw attention to the need for motorists to give driving their full attention and eliminate distractions, like cell phones, especially during winter weather events.

Students from East Stroudsburg North High School, East Stroudsburg South High School, J.T Lambert Intermediate School, Pleasant Valley High School, and Pleasant Valley Intermediate School participated.

After a two-year hiatus, members of the public are once again invited to vote for their favorite plow. This year, voting will be done through the PennDOT website at https://www.penndot.pa.gov/TravelInPA/Winter/PaintThePlow/Pages/District5.aspx. Voters should click on the Paint the Plow icon which will redirect them to a survey site where they can pick their favorite plow.

The plow photo that receives the most votes between October 31, 2022 and November 6, 2022 will be deemed the "Fan Favorite."

Schools and participants are encouraged to share the link to the contest to promote voting. PennDOT will post the pictures on statewide and regional Facebook and Twitter accounts, however responses on social media will not count toward the voting totals.

During the winter weather season, the blades will be used to maintain area roadways.

MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov

EDITOR'S NOTE: Pictures of the plows are attached to this email. The names reflect the school of the student artists.

