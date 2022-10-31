PennDOT Issues Update on Early November Windmill Superloads

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to windmill superload movements in Clearfield County for November 1-3.

Route details are:

Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120

Route 879 south to Route 322

Route 322 back to Route 879

Route 879 to Route 153

Route 153 to Route 253/Route 453

On Tuesday, November 1, a tower section will depart from Falls Creek at 8:00 A.M. and will travel through the Clearfield area roughly an hour later. This transport will not feature a wrong-way maneuver involving the Clearfield Bypass (Route 879) and Route 322 near the Clearfield Mall.

On Wednesday, November 2, a tower section will depart Falls Creek at 8:00 AM with a casing section to follow at 9:00 AM. Only the casing section will feature the wrong-way maneuver at the Clearfield bypass. The tower section will continue toward Route 153.

On Thursday, November 3, another tower section will depart Falls Creek at 8:00 AM followed by a power train section at 9:00 AM. Only the power train section will feature the wrong way maneuver at the Clearfield bypass. The tower section will continue toward Route 153.

PennDOT will provide updates on the superloads as they are scheduled. PennDOT expects the transport of all the parts to take at least another month. Movements will occur during daylight hours and are weather dependent. Haulers can travel at posted speed limits except for turning maneuvers. PennDOT will update drivers as more permits are issued.

Private escorts will accompany each load to facilitate transport and enhance safety for motorists. Wolfe House and Building Movers, LLC of Bernville, PA and Lone Star Transportation LLC of Fort Worth, Texas, are the haulers. Pennsylvania State Police will help facilitate wrong-way movements.

PennDOT urges drivers to stay alert for this slow-moving operation and to anticipate traffic stops—especially during "wrong way" maneuvers. Travel delays could be lengthy.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423.

