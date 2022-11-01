Mysteries In Colour ™, a unique teambuilding workshop that fosters collaboration, empathy, wellness, and creativity
The Art Brewery launches Mysteries In Colour ™, a unique teambuilding workshop that fosters collaboration, empathy, wellness, and creativity in the workplace.
The Mysteries In Colour™ process is an imaginative, fun and non-judgemental way to see another's point of view, which helps build empathy and a human connection.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Numerous studies have demonstrated that sharing perspectives creates a better understanding of each other, leading to more collaboration, better ideas and fewer conflicts in the workplace.*
— Mazarine Memon, author of the Mysteries in Colour™ workshop process.
The Mysteries In Colour™ teambuilding workshop process surfaces rich and diverse perspectives in any room using Inkblots and Pareidolia (per-ˌī-ˈdō-lē-ə), a psychological phenomenon. Pareidolia is the human tendency to perceive a specific, often meaningful image in a random or ambiguous visual pattern, like seeing a dragon in a patch of clouds, a face on the moon, or a smiley in your coffee.
The Mysteries In Colour™ process is an imaginative, fun and non-judgemental way to see another's point of view, which helps build empathy and a human
connection. It helps open the mind to diverse solutions and encourages workshop participants to take and seek perspective.
"The workshop process was years in the making but came to life in 2021. During the pandemic work-from-home restrictions, I tested my inkblot and pareidolia creative process to keep my friends engaged and connected remotely, and it was a huge hit. This led to the launch of Mysteries In Colour™, the world's first art workbook with no lines to colour and a series of corporate and social workshops," says Mazarine Memon, the author of the Mysteries In Colour™ art workbook and the workshop process.
The Mysteries In Colour workshops have already received great reviews in North America and Europe from companies and institutions like Sunlife Financial, The Center For Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), Microland, The London Cleaning Company, ICA Cybersecurity and the Walnut Club.
"The Mysteries In Colour workshop for our North America leadership team in Washington, DC., was a huge success! It was a relaxed, playful, and non-judgmental atmosphere. The inkblot methodology helped our team of engineers and leaders let their imagination take over. This was one of the most practical teambuilding activities I have been a part of." Ashish Mahadwar, Chief Operating Officer, Microland, USA.
"I highly recommend the Mysteries in Colour workshop for any group looking for a unique and engaging creative experience. Everyone had fun and appreciated the chance to see a different side of their colleagues." Jessica Ash, Sunflinfe, Canada.
"Engaging the creative side of our leadership team was especially hard during WFH restrictions. We had a small window of opportunity to meet in the same room for this workshop, and I am so glad we did. It allowed us to play together and recognize that we need to be open to different perspectives and build on them to deal with uncertainty and develop insights." Dr. Peter Selby, Clinician Scientist, Addictions Division, CAMh, Canada.
We all thoroughly enjoyed the Mysteries In Colour Workshop and have already seen that we are all working better as a team, and the team seems more motivated. It was very well put together and delivered professionally. I really wouldn't hesitate to recommend it." Ben Murray, Managing Director, London Cleaning Co., London, UK.
The workshops are great for Icebreakers and onboarding employees, team-building activities, a warm-up to brainstorming and planning sessions, and office parties and corporate getaways.
The success of the corporate teambuilding workshops is also attracting interest from potential ambassadors worldwide to host and facilitate this concept in their cities.
At The Art Brewery, our mission is to connect people and open minds through creativity and, in our way, help create an inclusive, tolerant and mindful world. If you are looking for a unique, fun and engaging teambuilding workshop or would like to join our growing team of facilitators, connect with us at hello@theartbrewery.com
*Sources: https://hbr.org/2007/11/eight-ways-to-build-collaborative-teams; https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-diversity-makes-us-smarter
