Biden-Harris Administration Launches 10th Year of Marketplace Open Enrollment with Four Out of Five Customers Eligible for Coverage at $10 or Less, Thanks to Subsidies

Consumers can sign up for health insurance coverage on HeathCare.gov

from November 1, 2022 to January 15, 2023

Beginning Tuesday, November 1, 2022, consumers are able to sign up for high-quality, affordable health insurance on HealthCare.gov. Marketplace Open Enrollment runs from November 1, 2022, to January 15, 2023. Anyone who enrolls by midnight December 15, 2022 can get full-year coverage that starts January 1, 2023.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) continues to invest in the consumer experience to make it easier for people to sign up for coverage. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act, both signed into law by President Biden, a majority of people continue to have access to affordable premiums that help lower costs for families. Four out of five customers will be able to find plans for $10 or less per month after tax credits. Families who have found employer insurance unaffordable in the past should look at new opportunities for savings on HealthCare.gov.

“Living the life you want with family and friends starts with good health, and that often means having accessible, affordable care. Don’t cheat yourself: check out HealthCare.gov for high-quality care at low costs,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “President Biden has tirelessly fought to lower costs and make care more accessible for all Americans. We’re doubling down to reach people where they are and get everyone connected to the care and peace of mind they deserve.”

“CMS is thrilled that even more families will have access to lower cost, comprehensive coverage through ACA Marketplaces during our tenth Open Enrollment. This year we made it easier for consumers to sign up for coverage they can use through HealthCare.gov, access to increased expanded financial assistance is available thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, and more families are eligible for lower cost coverage,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “I strongly encourage all those who are in need of health insurance to go to HealthCare.gov or their State-based Marketplaces and explore the variety of quality coverage options.”

In addition, health equity is a central component of CMS’s marketing and outreach campaign. A recent report released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows enrollment in health coverage through HealthCare.gov increased among Blacks, Hispanics, and American Indians and Alaska Natives from 2020 to 2022. Building on the successes of last year, CMS continues its targeted outreach and engagement strategy to ensure we reach historically underinsured and uninsured communities, and connect people to local help and resources.

All consumers shopping for health insurance coverage on HealthCare.gov — even those who currently have coverage through the Marketplace — should enroll or re-enroll starting November 1 by logging in to HealthCare.gov and CuidadodeSalud.gov or call 1-800-318-2596 to fill out an application. To find local help from a Navigator or certified application counselor, or to be contacted by a Marketplace-registered agent or broker, consumers should go to https://www.healthcare.gov/find-assistance.

Consumers in a state that operates its own Marketplace platform should visit or call the state’s Marketplace to enroll in a 2023 Marketplace plan. State Marketplaces will also include information about available plans and prices, how to obtain in-person or virtual help, and news on local enrollment events. State-based Marketplace enrollment deadlines and other information are available in the State-based Marketplace Open Enrollment Fact Sheet.

Find out more about key highlights and improvements in the Marketplace 2022 Open Enrollment season via this fact sheet: https://www.cms.gov/files/document/102622-landscape-and-window-shopping-508.pdf and infographic: https://marketplace.cms.gov/outreach-and-education/open-enrollment-infographic-2022.pdf

To view the Marketplace Annual County Coverage Map, visit: https://www.cms.gov/files/document/py2023-county-coverage-map.pdf