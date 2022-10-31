Fun Philly Sports Facts

As the Philadelphia Phillies prepare to host the 2022 World Series and the Philadelphia Union prepare to play in the MLS Eastern Conference Final, all five of Philadelphia’s major league sports teams are succeeding. The Philly fandom and civic pride is off the charts! To join in our excitement, here you can find fun facts and figures about the beloved Phillies, Union and the region’s other professional sports organizations.

Philadelphia Phillies

Home Stadium: Citizens Bank Park | Capacity: 42,792

Mascot: Phillie Phanatic (Recognized by Forbes as the Most Popular Mascot in Sports)

Two World Series Won: 2008 against the Rays 4-1 | 1980 against the Royals 4-2

Fun Facts: Curse of William Penn: It is believed that the Phillies broke the curse of William Penn when they won the World Series in 2008. No Philly team had won a championship since Liberty Place was erected to stand taller than the William Penn statue atop City Hall. To break the curse, Liberty Property Trust placed a small statue of William Penn on the top beam of the new tallest building, the Comcast Center, when construction was completed in 2008. It worked. An iconic 19-foot-high Liberty Bell that was once located atop Veterans Stadium (former Phillies and Eagles stadium) is prominently displayed as fans approach the ballpark. A real park: There are over 1,000 trees, thousands of shrubs, perennials, ornamental grasses and up to three seasonal changes of annuals located around the Citizens Bank ballpark. The Phillies massive Daktronics HD-15 video display could feature 49 life-size Phillie Phanatics standing next to and on top of each other. And, the Phillies expect to have a new scoreboard in 2023. The new ‘Phanavision’ will be 77% larger, measuring 152-feet wide and 86-feet tall.



Philadelphia Union

Home Stadium: Subaru Park | Capacity: 18,500

Mascot: Phang

Championships: 0 (But we are making a run for it!)

Fun Facts: As the Phillies enter the 2022 World Series, the Union is preparing to play in the MLS Cup Playoff Eastern Conference Final. In 2020, the Union finished the regular season with the best overall record, earning the team the Supporters’ Shield, the first trophy for the club. The Union has reached the finals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2014, 2015 and 2018, and has appeared in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2011, 2016, 2018 and 2019. The Union was founded in 2008 and kicked off its inaugural season in 2010.



Philadelphia 76ers

Home Stadium: Wells Fargo Center | Capacity: 21,000

Mascot: Franklin

Three NBA Championships: 1955 | 1967 | 1983

Fun Facts: The team was founded in 1946 in Syracuse, New York, as the Nationals but was purchased and moved to Philly in 1963. The Sixers are named for the 1776 signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia.



Philadelphia Flyers

Home Stadium: Wells Fargo Center | Capacity: 20,306

Mascot: Gritty

Two Stanley Cups: 1974 | 1975

Fun Facts: The Flyers hold the record for the longest unbeaten streak in North American major professional sports history at 35 games. (1980) Gritty makes a cameo on Season II of Abbot Elementary, playing himself.



Looking Ahead

Philadelphia will be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Philadelphia will host the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park.

VISIT PHILADELPHIA ® is our name and our mission. As the region’s official tourism marketing

agency, we build Greater Philadelphia’s image, drive visitation, and boost the economy.

On Greater Philadelphia’s official visitor website, visitphilly.com, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries, and hotel packages. Compelling photography and videos, interactive maps and detailed visitor information make the site an effective trip-planning tool. Visitors can also find loads of inspiration on Visit Philly’s social media channels.

Note to Editors: For high-resolution photos and high-definition B-roll of Greater Philadelphia, visit the Photos & Video section of visitphilly.com/mediacenter.