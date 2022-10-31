A Visitor’s Guide to Philadelphia for the 2022 World Series

PHILADELPHIA, October 26, 2022 – As Philadelphia welcomes thousands of locals and visitors for the 2022 World Series, VISIT PHILADELPHIA® the region’s official tourism marketing agency – is sharing a guide to everything visitors need to know, including information on where to watch, what to wear, and the best things to eat during this wild postseason run.

The Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series for the first time since 2009, and the Fightin’ Phils are hoping to win the third World Series championship in their franchise’s 139-year history as they face the Houston Astros in a seven-game series beginning Friday, October 27, 2022.

World Series Schedule

There’s no better place to watch baseball than at Citizens Bank Park – where three of the World Series games are set to be played.

Games one and two are set to take place in Houston on Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28, 2022. Games three, four and five (if necessary) will be played in South Philadelphia from Monday, October 31 through Wednesday November 2, 2022.

The series shifts back to Houston for games six and seven (if necessary) on Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5, 2022.

The full schedule:

Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, Friday, October 28, 2022, 8:03 p.m.

Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, Saturday, October 29, 2022, 8:03 p.m.

Game 3: Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, October 31, 2022, 8:03 p.m.

Game 4: Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 8:03 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 8:03 p.m.

Game 6 (if necessary): Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, Friday, November 4, 2022, 8:03 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary): Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, Saturday, November 5, 2022, 8:03 p.m.

Where to Watch the Phillies at a Sports Bar

Catch a game at one of the establishments below, or check out our full guide to bars with game-day specials and raucous atmospheres:

XFINITY Live! – 1100 Pattison Avenue

– 1100 Pattison Avenue Chickie’s & Pete’s – various locations including 1526 Packer Avenue

– various locations including 1526 Packer Avenue Garage – Garage Passyunk, 1231 E. Passyunk Avenue & Garage Fishtown, 100 E. Girard Avenue

– Garage Passyunk, 1231 E. Passyunk Avenue & Garage Fishtown, 100 E. Girard Avenue McGillin’s Olde Ale House – 1310 Drury Street

– 1310 Drury Street Craft Hall – 901 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Where to Buy Phillies Gear in Philly

Score Phillies swag at the following locations in Philadelphia:

Where to Buy Game-Day Grub

Here’s where to score some awesome iconic Philly foods that make for great game-day eats:

Cheesesteaks

Hoagies

Pretzels

Philly Pretzel Factory – various locations including 1401 W. Passyunk Avenue

– various locations including 1401 W. Passyunk Avenue Bernie’s Pretzel Bakery – 500 E. Providence Road, Aldan

Baked Goods & Beyond

Stock’s Bakery – various locations including 1523 S. 8th Street

– various locations including 1523 S. 8th Street Collegeville Italian Bakery – 3846 Ridge Pike, Collegeville

– 3846 Ridge Pike, Collegeville Di Bruno Bros: Phils’ fans can also score 25% off Di Bruno Bros. signature products in-store through October 31, 2022

Phils’ fans can also score 25% off Di Bruno Bros. signature products in-store through October 31, 2022 El Merkury – 2104 Chestnut Street & Reading Terminal Market, 1136 Arch Street

Score Custom Perks with an Overnight Stay

Coming into town for a game? Score more with the Visit Philly Overnight Package, which features free parking, a comfy bed you don’t have to make and custom perks based on your interests.

Package Components

The Visit Philly Overnight Package includes one- or two-night hotel accommodations at 36 hotels, along with free hotel parking. In addition, guests will be able to select one additional perk:

History Perk: Two tickets to the National Constitution Center and two tickets to the Museum of the American Revolution (up to a $179 value with parking)

Two tickets to the National Constitution Center and two tickets to the Museum of the American Revolution (up to a $179 value with parking) Arts & Culture Perk: Two tickets to the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and 10% off purchases in the museum gift shop (up to a $136 value with parking)

Two tickets to the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and 10% off purchases in the museum gift shop (up to a $136 value with parking) Food & Drink Perk: A $50 gift card good for use at a Schulson Collective restaurant, including Alpen Rose, DK Sushi, Double Knot, Guiseppe & Sons, Harp & Crown, Independence Beer Garden, Prunella, Sampan, Samuel’s and Via Locusta (up to a $150 value with parking)

