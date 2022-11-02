Minsait ACS joins the upcoming Minnesota Power Systems Conference
The Minnesota Power Systems Conference will run from November 8-12 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minsait ACS is delighted to be a part of the Minnesota Power Systems Conference (MIPSYCON).ThMIPSYCON will take place at the Saint Paul RiverCentre from November 8-12, 2023. The conference will focus on power systems research, education, and innovation, with presentations from researchers and professionals across the country. The conference will feature keynote speakers, an exhibition hall, and technical sessions on a variety of topics.
Minsait ACS will be represented at booth #205 in the exhibitor hall, located in Exhibit Hall A of the Saint Paul RiverCentre. They will be offering expert insight on topics like Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) and will have their full line of NTX Substation Controllers (RTUs) on display.
The Minnesota Power Systems Conference is a great opportunity to network with power system professionals from around the country, and will feature several technical presentations on topics such as smart grid, cyber security, and renewable energy. This conference is the premier event for power professionals in the upper Midwest region, and it's an opportunity to learn about the latest innovations in energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies.
About Minsait ACS
Minsait ACS, an Indra Company, is a team of global consulting and technology experts that strive to provide value-added solutions and services to projects in over 140 countries. With over 45 years of experience in the utility industry, Minsait ACS is proud to bring the broadest set of OT and IT solutions to valued customers. They aspire to leave a positive mark by providing solutions and services that support the entire energy value chain, from intelligent management networks and data to the commercialization of energy and new services. Minsait ACS is a purpose-driven company with a drive to help companies with digital transformation to make an immediate impact on their business operations and processes.
