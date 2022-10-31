Submit Release
In memoriam: Ogunlade Davidson (1949 – 2022)

Ogun, as he was affectionately known to the many colleagues and friends he inspired over the years, was a true scholar on the trilemma presented by the interconnected and sometimes conflicting challenges between energy access, climate mitigation and sustainable development. He also took a more practical approach in terms of emphasizing the critical importance of modern energy services in accelerating African development.

In addition to his academic posts at the University of Sierra Leone and several visiting academic positions, he served as a co-chair of the Global Network on Energy for Sustainable Development (GNESD), director of the Energy and Development Research Centre (EDRC) in South Africa, co-chair of WGIII of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and Vice-Chair of the IPCC. He also served as Minister of Energy and Water Resources in Sierra Leone.

He was a highly valued advisor and supporter to several SEI researchers, due in part to the early focus of SEI and its predecessor the Beijer Institute on energy access and climate in Africa.

Further details on Ogunlade are available in the obituary on the IPCC website.

