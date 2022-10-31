Submit Release
KTH Energy Dialogue 2022 – Cooperation & Internationalization

Invited guest speakers will discuss the importance of international collaboration, cooperation between business, politics and academia and use business models for sustainable growth.

Time: Thu 2022-11-17 11.30 – 16.00
Location: Onsite KTH Campus Nymble, Drottning Kristinas väg 15, Stockholm
Language: English
Lecturer: Several

The event will be live at KTH Campus, Nymble, on Thursday 17 November, 13-16 (networking lunch and poster session from 11.30).

15.00-16.00

Panel C: Energy Efficiency and Transition to Fossil Free Future

  • Desirée Comstedt, Vice President, Fleet Development,Vattenfall
  • Maria Xylia, Research Fellow, Stockholm Environment Institute
  • Francesco Fuso Nerini, Director, KTH Climate Action Centre
  • Viktoria Martin, Professor in Energy Technology, KTH
  • Christophe Duwig, Professor in Heat Transfer and Reacting Flows, KTH

