KTH Energy Dialogue 2022 – Cooperation & Internationalization
Invited guest speakers will discuss the importance of international collaboration, cooperation between business, politics and academia and use business models for sustainable growth.
Time: Thu 2022-11-17 11.30 – 16.00
Location: Onsite KTH Campus Nymble, Drottning Kristinas väg 15, Stockholm
Language: English
Lecturer: Several
The event will be live at KTH Campus, Nymble, on Thursday 17 November, 13-16 (networking lunch and poster session from 11.30).
15.00-16.00
Panel C: Energy Efficiency and Transition to Fossil Free Future
- Desirée Comstedt, Vice President, Fleet Development,Vattenfall
- Maria Xylia, Research Fellow, Stockholm Environment Institute
- Francesco Fuso Nerini, Director, KTH Climate Action Centre
- Viktoria Martin, Professor in Energy Technology, KTH
- Christophe Duwig, Professor in Heat Transfer and Reacting Flows, KTH