AEIC Elects New Officers and Board Members
Eversource's Schweiger named President
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry's longest-serving and preeminent association of leading operations experts, has elected new officers and members to its board of directors for 2023.
— Werner Schweiger, President, AEIC
Werner Schweiger, Executive Vice President & COO at Eversource, has been named AEIC President for 2023 succeeding Bill Fontenot, President & CEO at CLECO, who moves to Immediate Past President.
"AEIC holds a unique and important position in the industry as the operations experts,” said Schweiger. "As I look ahead to 2023, I see AEIC focused on expanding education efforts both for our utility members and their key stakeholders. I envision us working more closely with regulators and policymakers to ensure the operational feasibility and public benefits of policy enhancements. And, above all, I know that AEIC’s member companies will continue to lead the industry and work together for the benefit and success of all.”
Also serving on the AEIC Executive Committee are Heather Rivard, SVP, Transmission & Distribution, Southern California Edison Co. (First Vice President); Bob Sanchez, President & CEO, Orange & Rockland Utilities (Second Vice President); and Bill Fontenot, President & CEO at CLECO will continue to serve on the Executive Committee as Past President.
In addition, AEIC has added six new members to the board: Tom Falcone, CEO, Long Island Power Authority (LIPA); Ben Felton, SVP, Energy Supply, DTE Energy; Kevin Geraghty, COO, San Diego Gas & Electric; Cedric Green, SVP, Generation, Dominion Energy; Jim Heilbron, SVP, Production, Alabama Power; and Raynetta Marshall, COO, JEA.
“Our member companies represent a ‘who’s who’ of utility industry leaders and that is clearly evident in this year’s Executive Committee and in the new members we’ve added to the board,” said Steve Hauser, CEO, AEIC. “Through our board of directors and technical committees, our members rise to challenges, accelerate opportunities, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power."
To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit https://aeic.org/.
About AEIC
AEIC holds a unique and important position in the electric industry today as the only place where executive leaders and senior operations experts from 185 member utilities come together to share knowledge, collaborate, and provide guidance to the industry. AEIC’s members respond to challenges, accelerate change, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of all members, the industry at large, and consumers, worldwide. As the industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association, founded by Thomas Edison, AEIC has been leading the way since 1885. https://aeic.org/
Kevin Gould
Stryker-Munley Group on behalf of AEIC
+1 774-545-5142
kgould@strykermunleygroup.com