Fool Foundation Adds Board Members
Fool Foundation continues to drive the movement for Financial Freedom for all by adding additional diversity to the board directors.ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Motley Fool Foundation announces two new Board of Trustees members who began their service on October 1, 2022.
“I’m pleased to introduce Melissa Bradley and Sylvia Sierra as our newest members of the board,” said Ollen Douglass, a Board of Trustees member. “The experience and passion they bring to the table will help us move toward our vision of Financial Freedom for all.”
As Founder and General Partner of 1863 Ventures and Co-Founder of Ureeka, Melissa Bradley is a serial entrepreneur, investor, professor, and researcher. She has a special interest in helping entrepreneurs move from “high potential” to “high growth” by bridging business and racial equity.
Melissa has expertise in impact investing, technology, financial services, social entrepreneurship, venture capital, social responsibility, and media. She has significant startup and board experience, has successfully facilitated investments for startups and emerging companies, and is an aspirational golfer.
Sylvia Sierra is a Performance Marketing Team Lead at The Motley Fool, and during her five-year tenure with the company, she has brought in thousands of new Motley Fool members, known as “Fools,” with her creative marketing skills.
Sylvia’s focus has been on attracting female members and investors while utilizing the right marketing channels at the right time. She currently manages the Motley Committee, one of many internal employee-led groups focused on diversity and inclusion, and has served as a coach for other Fool employees. Sylvia also has extensive experience in program development and has served in the nonprofit sector.
Jennifer Gennaro Oxley, Executive Director of The Motley Fool Foundation, said, “As we work toward our mission of creating pathways to Financial Freedom for those living paycheck to paycheck, we appreciate the talents of people such as Sylvia and Melissa and welcome their unique perspectives to our board.”
Board of Trustees members assist The Motley Fool Foundation with the stated purpose of finding, funding, and amplifying innovative solutions that enable financial strivers to become thrivers.
About The Motley Fool Foundation
The Motley Fool Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is focused on finding solutions to the barriers to Financial Freedom for all – believing that, together, we can co-design an inclusive system and create a world where everyone benefits when the economy flourishes. Imagine the possibilities. Learn more about The Motley Fool Foundation online at www.foolfoundation.org or on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Yolonda Addison
Details Consulting
+1 202-780-8094
email us here