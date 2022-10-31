Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 283,048 in the last 365 days.

Teen Expands AudreyLohConsulting.Com, Her Environmental Consultancy, Nationwide

Audrey Loh, a senior at Maranatha High School in Pasadena, CA is expanding her environmental consultancy nationwide.

I’m so proud of Audrey for not only learning the science, but also for applying the science do make the world a greener and better place.”
— Stephen Loh
PASADENA, CA, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A California high school senior is now expanding her environmental consulting practice beyond local businesses in the Pasadena area. According to Audrey Loh, a 17-year-old student at Maranatha High School in Pasadena, CA, her work helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint and become more environmentally friendly stems from a passion she discovered early on.

Audrey thinks her passion for the environment may be rooted in her genetics. Audrey speaks glowingly about her Aunt Christine, who served as Under-Secretary of the Environment in Hong Kong. Audrey remembers fondly the time she spent playing in her aunt’s garden while very young.

“When I was three,” Audrey begins, “I attended a preschool in Los Angeles. One day, as my preschool teacher, Ms. Dolly, was announcing the end of playground time, she walked over to me just as I was shoving a fistful of grass into my mouth. She was horrified and rushed me to the school nurse. Tearfully, I explained why I had chosen to snack on nature’s pastures: “I thought everything green was good.”

Audrey continues, “In the end, my first paying consulting client was the very preschool where I had eaten grass years before. Though I was only fourteen at the time, they took a chance on hiring me.”

“First, I replaced the single-use Styrofoam bowls with reusable plastic ones. I had considered the use of ceramic bowls – an environmentally friendly choice –but thought better of it once I remembered that children could easily drop and crack ceramic bowls. On the other hand, reusable plastic bowls were both child safe and affordable, making them the perfect choice. Next, I moved on to somewhat larger projects, including instituting a recycling and composting program on campus, and installing rain barrels to prevent runoff. Finally, I oversaw the installation of motion-sensitive lights to reduce electricity usage, and the stationing of filtered water dispensaries around campus to encourage the use of reusable water bottles.”

Audrey’s dad, Stephen Loh, is understandably proud of Audrey’s budding consulting practice. “Audrey’s always been so passionate about the environment,” he says. “She’s certainly the recycling watch person in our home. I guess we should have seen this coming when had to stop Audrey from eating grass in pre-school – she has always loved everything green! I’m so proud of Audrey for not only learning the science, but also for applying the science do make the world a greener and better place.”

With major successes as a sustainability advisor at several Pasadena area businesses, Audrey felt confident expanding the reach of AudreyLohConsulting.Com to business clients nationwide. Handling all the marketing and fulfillment herself, Audrey offers businesses strategies to reduce their environmental impact and educates them on the benefits of becoming Climate Neutral Certified or B Corp Certified.

The handbook Audrey authored and now offers to her clients, “Easy Ways To Go Green,” is available on Amazon.Com, and it offers simple steps any business can take to become more environmentally friendly.

Audrey also hosts a podcast, “Green Mind,” where she provides a forum for environmental authorities to share their expertise with the public.

Audrey plans to use her undergraduate years to study all aspects of environmental science to make her consulting practice the best it can be. But Audrey always circles back to her Aunt Christine:

“My Aunt Christine, with whom I spent my summers chasing dragonflies, tumbling through bamboo stalks, and feeding the fish in the koi pond, remains my inspiration. Aunt Christine surrounds herself in nature more completely than anyone I have ever known. During our pond talks, she always reminded me to cherish the beauty we have right in our own backyard. My joy is reminding others to do the same.”

For more information on Audrey’s consulting practice, visit AudreyLohConsulting.Com

Chaim Mark
Wizard Public Relations
+1 347-741-8200
email us here

You just read:

Teen Expands AudreyLohConsulting.Com, Her Environmental Consultancy, Nationwide

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.