Teen Expands AudreyLohConsulting.Com, Her Environmental Consultancy, Nationwide
Audrey Loh, a senior at Maranatha High School in Pasadena, CA is expanding her environmental consultancy nationwide.
I’m so proud of Audrey for not only learning the science, but also for applying the science do make the world a greener and better place.”PASADENA, CA, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A California high school senior is now expanding her environmental consulting practice beyond local businesses in the Pasadena area. According to Audrey Loh, a 17-year-old student at Maranatha High School in Pasadena, CA, her work helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint and become more environmentally friendly stems from a passion she discovered early on.
Audrey thinks her passion for the environment may be rooted in her genetics. Audrey speaks glowingly about her Aunt Christine, who served as Under-Secretary of the Environment in Hong Kong. Audrey remembers fondly the time she spent playing in her aunt’s garden while very young.
“When I was three,” Audrey begins, “I attended a preschool in Los Angeles. One day, as my preschool teacher, Ms. Dolly, was announcing the end of playground time, she walked over to me just as I was shoving a fistful of grass into my mouth. She was horrified and rushed me to the school nurse. Tearfully, I explained why I had chosen to snack on nature’s pastures: “I thought everything green was good.”
Audrey continues, “In the end, my first paying consulting client was the very preschool where I had eaten grass years before. Though I was only fourteen at the time, they took a chance on hiring me.”
“First, I replaced the single-use Styrofoam bowls with reusable plastic ones. I had considered the use of ceramic bowls – an environmentally friendly choice –but thought better of it once I remembered that children could easily drop and crack ceramic bowls. On the other hand, reusable plastic bowls were both child safe and affordable, making them the perfect choice. Next, I moved on to somewhat larger projects, including instituting a recycling and composting program on campus, and installing rain barrels to prevent runoff. Finally, I oversaw the installation of motion-sensitive lights to reduce electricity usage, and the stationing of filtered water dispensaries around campus to encourage the use of reusable water bottles.”
Audrey’s dad, Stephen Loh, is understandably proud of Audrey’s budding consulting practice. “Audrey’s always been so passionate about the environment,” he says. “She’s certainly the recycling watch person in our home. I guess we should have seen this coming when had to stop Audrey from eating grass in pre-school – she has always loved everything green! I’m so proud of Audrey for not only learning the science, but also for applying the science do make the world a greener and better place.”
With major successes as a sustainability advisor at several Pasadena area businesses, Audrey felt confident expanding the reach of AudreyLohConsulting.Com to business clients nationwide. Handling all the marketing and fulfillment herself, Audrey offers businesses strategies to reduce their environmental impact and educates them on the benefits of becoming Climate Neutral Certified or B Corp Certified.
The handbook Audrey authored and now offers to her clients, “Easy Ways To Go Green,” is available on Amazon.Com, and it offers simple steps any business can take to become more environmentally friendly.
Audrey also hosts a podcast, “Green Mind,” where she provides a forum for environmental authorities to share their expertise with the public.
Audrey plans to use her undergraduate years to study all aspects of environmental science to make her consulting practice the best it can be. But Audrey always circles back to her Aunt Christine:
“My Aunt Christine, with whom I spent my summers chasing dragonflies, tumbling through bamboo stalks, and feeding the fish in the koi pond, remains my inspiration. Aunt Christine surrounds herself in nature more completely than anyone I have ever known. During our pond talks, she always reminded me to cherish the beauty we have right in our own backyard. My joy is reminding others to do the same.”
For more information on Audrey’s consulting practice, visit AudreyLohConsulting.Com
