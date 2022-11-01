SAVING OUR MOST PRECIOUS NATURAL RESOURCE BEGINS WITH KNOWLEDGE

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our planet’s most precious natural resource is in peril.

Consider the state of water bodies in the U.S. alone:

• More than 700,000 miles of assessed waterways are impaired by pollution.

• Forty-nine percent of the nation is experiencing drought, impacting more than 134 million people.

• Outbreaks of toxic blue-green algae are choking water bodies and threatening lives and livelihoods from coast to coast; a major red tide event in San Francisco Bay killed thousands of marine animals in September.

“Water is a complicated, dynamic force of nature and it is being threatened on many fronts,” said Eyal Harel, CEO, BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen). “It is important for us all to understand what is happening, to grasp the critical importance of water. Only through knowledge can we find solutions.”

Water scientists with BlueGreen Water Technologies are sharing their knowledge in a new, free, online academy. The Learning Water Science course led by BlueGreen Scientific Director Dr. Gad Weiss covers the basics of microbiology, photosynthesis, limnology, and cyanobacteria.

“BlueGreen’s Learning Water Science course is an exciting opportunity for everyone to learn the fundamentals of hydrology, of how photosynthesis works, and the fascinating role cyanobacteria play,” said Or Daniel, Learning and Development Manager, BlueGreen. “We know that knowledge is power, and with our Learning Water Science course we are empowering people to join forces in helping to make water safe.”

“This course helps students really start to connect the dots between the forces of mother nature and the effects of human activities on water bodies,” said Dr. Weiss. “BlueGreen is giving participants a foundation of knowledge they can draw from when confronting the realities of climate change and its impacts on our vital water resources.”

BlueGreen’s Learning Water Science course consists of four video modules that allow students to test their knowledge in real time. Those who successfully complete the course receive an official water science certificate.

Dr. Weiss has a PhD in plant and environmental sciences. As one of BlueGreen’s leading water scientists, he travels the globe diagnosing and treating troubled water bodies.

Sign up here to begin your water learning journey with BlueGreen!

About BlueGreen Water Technologies:

BlueGreen Water Technologies is leading the charge in helping preserve and promote life on Earth. We are restoring, safeguarding, and optimizing the health, safety, accessibility, and biodiversity of waterbodies worldwide – including their wildlife, aquatic life, ecosystems, and economies – by pioneering and applying proven scientific ingenuity and deep tech solutions. BlueGreen is the first and only company in the world to develop, obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize a technology suite that reverses the effects of climate change in water bodies and drastically reduces greenhouse gas levels. The multidisciplinary team of BlueGreen experts is exposing the secrets of lakes and oceans – detecting, analyzing, preventing and remediating some of the most complex and dynamic problems that plague the world’s water systems.