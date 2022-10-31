Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida Hosting Hometown Hero Home Buyer Seminar on November 19 in North Palm Beach
We are also thankful for the legislature’s efforts to help improve homeownership in the sunshine state.”NORTH PALM BEACH, FL, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rick Kendrick Home Selling Team, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida is hosting a Hometown Hero Home Buyer Seminar on November 19th from 10 am to Noon in the lobby of the Pavilion Tower Office Building located at 712 US 1, North Palm Beach, Florida 33408.
State lawmakers have included $100 million in Florida’s 2022-23-year budget for the new Florida Hometown Hero Housing Program. This new program provides down payment and closing cost assistance to eligible “frontline” workers such as police officers, educators, childcare, healthcare providers, military personnel, nurses, firefighters, and others.
The seminar from Florida's fastest growing real estate company will review this program and tell how people in the area can take advantage of it. The Rick Kendrick Home Selling Team believes the event is crucial to highlight the immense opportunities and positive impact of the Hometown Heroes (HTH) Housing Program.
“More and more hometown heroes such as teachers, nurses, firefighters and police officers are struggling to keep up with Florida’s rapidly rising real estate market. The median price of a home in Florida has climbed dramatically with household income not being able to keep pace.” Said Rick Kendrick. “This program will continue to grow and help thousands of families with the necessary financial assistance to help purchase their first home.”
He went on to add, “We are proud of our military, law enforcement, and first responders as well as teachers, police officers, nurses, and paramedics who sacrifice so much to take care of our communities. This event is our way of showing our love to them. We are also thankful for the legislature’s efforts to help improve homeownership in the sunshine state.”
The Hometown Heroes program provides Florida’s frontline community workers in more than 100 eligible professions with down payment and closing cost assistance to help purchase a primary residence in the communities where they work. Eligible homebuyers will receive up to 5% of their first mortgage loan amount (up to a maximum of $25,000) in down payment and closing cost assistance in the form of a 0%, non-amortizing, 30-year deferred second mortgage.
To qualify for this program, homebuyers must connect with one of Florida Housing’s participating loan officers, have a minimum credit score of 640, provide certification for one of the eligible occupations, and meet the income threshold for their county.
Rick continued, “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is there for you every step of the way. You can count on our knowledgeable agents to handle every situation, giving you peace of mind you made the perfect choice in a Real Estate Agent and Company!”
People interested in attending the event or want to learn more can contact them using the information mentioned below to register.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida
The Rick Kendrick Home Selling Team, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida has a proven track record of helping people buy and sell homes in the region. They have more than 18,160 buyers in their database who are ready and willing to see if a home matches their needs.
Rick Kendrick
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida
+1 561-408-0904
