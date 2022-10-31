Submit Release
Game and Fish Commission open public comment on Chapter 3

10/31/2022 2:41:43 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period to gather public input on Chapter 3, Black Bear Hunting Seasons. 

Game and Fish is hosting nine public meetings about the regulation proposals:
 

Date Time City Location
Nov. 28 6 p.m. Laramie Laramie Game and Fish Regional Office
Dec. 1 6 p.m. Sheridan Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office
Dec. 5 6 p.m. Green River Green River Game and Fish Regional Office
Dec. 6 6 p.m. Pinedale Pinedale Game and Fish Regional Office
Dec. 6 6 p.m. Lander Lander Game and Fish Regional Office
Dec. 6 6 p.m. Cody  Cody Game and Fish Regional Office
Dec. 7 4 p.m. Douglas Converse County Library 
Dec. 7  7 p.m. Casper  Casper Game and Fish Regional Office
Dec. 7 6 p.m. Jackson Jackson Game and Fish Regional Office 

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. Dec. 14 at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online. Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the Game and Fish website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their January 2023 meeting in Cheyenne.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.

(Nish Goicolea, communications and education chief - (nish.goicolea1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

  • regulations
  • meetings
  • information
  • commission

