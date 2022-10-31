New Game and Fish office opens for business Nov. 7

Cody - The new Wyoming Game and Fish Department office building in Cody will open for business at 2 Tilden Trail Nov. 7.

The office includes a large, ADA-compliant meeting room, aquatic invasive species check station, wildlife check-in area, more parking space for hunters and boaters pulling trailers and provides more space at the front counter to accommodate customers, among other benefits to the public.

“The new office provides a better space for us to work with the public to address wildlife management challenges like chronic wasting disease and the threat of aquatic invasive species,” said Dan Smith, Cody Region wildlife supervisor. “The wildlife check-in area for example, gives us space to take biological samples that are critical to the management and health of wildlife herds, and the integrated AIS check station provides a convenient and efficient means for boaters to get watercraft inspected.”

The new facility remained within budget, costing $9.6 million. The Commission planned for and reserved money for this project prior to construction. No State of Wyoming general funds were utilized and no debt was incurred.

Game and Fish will conduct business at the current office location at 2820 Hwy 120 in Cody through 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. The new location will open for business at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7. A public open house event is being planned for Nov. 16.

