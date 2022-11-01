Auto-ISAC Partners with Vultara, Inc.
Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle across the IndustryWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) announces that Vultara, Inc. is a new strategic partner.
In this role, Vultara will support Auto-ISAC by continuing to develop and maintain the Auto Threat Matrix (ATM). ATM is an open, automotive-focused, threat knowledge base of adversary tactics and techniques, derived from the MITRE ATT&CK framework. ATM will benefit the entire automotive industry in threat modeling, adversary emulation and pen-testing, threat detection and analytics, threat intelligence, and much more.
“Auto-ISAC is the global hub for automotive cybersecurity collaboration, which makes it a perfect host for a knowledge base like ATM,” said Yuanbo Guo, CEO of Vultara. “Vultara is on a mission to promote cybersecurity by design in the automotive industry. We are excited to join the Auto-ISAC community and contribute our share of effort to help the automotive industry design more secure products. This partnership is a first step to materialize the synergy between two organizations with a common mission, starting from ATM.”
The Auto-ISAC was formed in 2015 by automakers to promote collaboration between suppliers, commercial vehicle companies and automobile manufacturers around vehicle cybersecurity issues. It operates as a central hub to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks.
“As a strategic partner, Vultara will become part of the fabric of the Auto-ISAC community, making the whole stronger by working together,” said Faye Francy, Executive Director of the Auto-ISAC. “Information-sharing is the core of what we do at Auto-ISAC, and our partners learn from our members as our members benefit from their expertise in specialized areas.”
Last year, the Auto-ISAC expanded its scope to include Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) functional areas related to the connected vehicle, with an associated working group. The IT/OT Working Group creates a forum for technical IT and OT cybersecurity experts in the automotive industry to share actionable intelligence regarding cybersecurity challenges, threats, and risk mitigation methods to build resiliency of the connected vehicle. Auto-ISAC has also set up a new group for the CISOs, the CISO Executive Working Group. They are sharing topical information and collaborating to build resiliency across the automotive industry.
The Auto-ISAC has global representation. Its members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets and carriers and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.
Vultara, Inc. is an automotive cybersecurity company based in Troy, Michigan. Founded by automotive engineering veterans and cybersecurity experts, Vultara provides a SaaS Cyber Security Management System (CSMS) covering every phase in cybersecurity engineering, from security concept design to manufacturing and post-production monitoring. Vultara’s risk management platform was developed from the ground up to meet SAE J3061 and then ISO/SAE 21434 standards with cloud-based engineering automation algorithms and ML/AI technologies. Learn more at www.Vultara.com or contact info@Vultara.com.
