autotext.me announces advanced digital vehicle inspection integration with TireShop software by FreedomSoft

DALLAS, TX, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- autotext.me announces its advanced integration with TireShop software by FreedomSoft, which allows autotext.me to update the status of a ticket in TireShop, resulting in time savings and data consistency. TireShop users receive extended functionality through adding autotext.me’s digital solutions for workflow management, communication, vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and rewarding customer loyalty.

This powerful, cloud-based integration equips repair shop personnel to know the status of every vehicle in the shop and easily identify bottleneck situations and workflow delays. Inspection data and repair recommendations are presented directly to customers, who are also kept informed throughout the repair process with two-way text communication, greatly reducing unnecessary inbound phone calls. Shops will further benefit from autotext.me’s follow-up and customer retention features, such as its Rainy Day folder, which is tightly integrated to the DVI to follow-up on previously deferred or declined work.

"We evaluated the other DVI software companies in our industry, but autotext.me stood out head and shoulders above the rest, especially when considering their advanced integration,” states Joel Yelverton, software consultant and co-owner of TireShop. “The greatest benefit we get out of our partnership with autotext.me is this: it allows us to stay in our lane, building a best-in-class shop management system, while they provide our clients with the latest in DVI technology - truly a win-win scenario. The autotext.me team are not only experts in their field, but they also provide quality support and are friendly, too."

“This advanced level of integration demonstrates an even closer relationship between our software and a shop management system,” explains Chris Cloutier, founder of autotext.me and co-owner of multi-shop operation, Golden Rule Auto Care. “The TireShop team is top-notch. Partnerships like this allow both software companies to focus on what they are good at."

Chapel Hill Tire, which recently grew to ten locations in North Carolina, is both an autotext.me and TireShop client. “Prior to using autotext.me, we didn’t utilize text communication and had paper inspections, which led to wasted time with voice mails and a slow approval process with missed repair recommendations that fell through the cracks. Now, our communication is centralized, and our customers are kept informed, which gives way to faster approvals and better bay efficiency,” shares Marc Pons, president of Chapel Hill Tire. “Pairing autotext.me with TireShop enabled us to go paperless from check-in, to inspection, estimate, work order, and payment. We appear transparent, trustworthy, and professional to our customers and have raised the customer experience to what tech-savvy clients expect from today’s modern repair shop.”

Chapel Hill Tire is an award-winning, full service auto repair shop with ten Triangle-area locations in Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Learn more at https://www.chapelhilltire.com/.

Contact TireShop at 888-750-8473, or visit them at http://www.tireshopsoftware.com/.

About autotext.me

Created and developed by a shop owner, autotext.me is uniquely positioned to understand and identify the needs and challenges facing owners and shops today. autotext.me delivers digital solutions for workflow management, communication, vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and rewarding customer loyalty. autotext.me integrates with a variety of shop management systems and focuses on streamlining everyday processes to help shops operate more efficiently and provide a customer service experience that lasts.

Contact us at (469) 202-4090 or information@autotext.me.
Visit us at www.autotext.me.

Chan Patel
autotext.me
+1 469-202-4090
information@autotextme.com
