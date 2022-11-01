HUVRdata and VEERUM Partner to Deliver Digital Twin Technology to Supermajor Energy Producers
Today, at ANST 2022, HUVRdata, welcomes VEERUM to the HUVR Partner Network (HPN). Combining HUVR’s simple-to-use inspection data platform with VEERUM’s 3D digital twin technology will offer unparalleled context to industrial asset owners and inspectors.
Part of today’s broken industrial inspection paradigm is the lack of contextualization needed to understand inspection data completely. Since its inception, HUVR has been moving toward contextualizing every piece of information entered into its platform to allow users to fully leverage inspection efforts, transforming raw data into actionable next steps. Partnering with VEERUM allows HUVR to bring that contextualization into a 3D environment. Users are visually able to understand the exact location of inspection findings on an asset, and better equipped to build a cohesive plan for managing maintenance and increasing operational excellence.
“Data without contextualization is meaningless,” said Ben Williams, HUVRdata co-founder and COO. “Two of our supermajor energy customers are currently working with both HUVR and VEERUM and they are enthusiastic about this new functionality.”
The integration between HUVR and VEERUM is the next step in HUVRdata’s ongoing effort to deliver 3DC–or 3D contextualization—which makes the value of “digital twin” an immediate reality for industrial asset owners by showing them exactly where defects or anomalies are located on a three-dimensional image. The entire facility is digitally represented, with the ability to take a deep and immersive look regardless of the type of model used, such as CAD, point cloud, orthomosaic, photogrammetric, etc. Since most assets are static in their location, after establishing the initial digital twin, additional data can be easily layered on top.
Trevor MacMaster, VEERUM’s Chief Client Officer commented on the aligned partnership, “Upon being introduced to HUVR it was clear to see their client-centric passion, vision and commitment are aligned with VEERUM's core values. Together our two systems evolve and enable a new way of working visually."
About VEERUM
VEERUM allows you to be on site without going to site.
VEERUM’s application provides the primary visualization and analytics application to combine all CAD, geospatial, document management, IoT and operational systems. Clients can now elevate all their siloed and valuable data into an easy-to-use cloud-based application.
We are the simplest and easiest to use solution on the market so you can stay ahead of the competition on your journey to digital adoption. Our clients in oil and gas, mining, power and utilities, and capital construction are accelerating the transition to digital asset ownership, effectively building and maintaining the world’s critical infrastructure with a new, visual way of doing work
Founded in 2014, VEERUM is a global software provider headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.
For more information, visit https://veerum.com/
About HUVRdata
HUVRdata is the first purpose-built Inspection Data Management Software Platform. Created in the cloud, the mobile-connected HUVR Platform enables the aggregation, analysis, and automation of visual and quantitative inspection data from any device, sensor, robot, or field technician. The largest energy producers and the most specialized inspection service providers have realized immediate ROI using HUVR to plan inspections, manage work, ingest data, assess findings and generate analytical reports – from any workflow. Industrial asset owners finally have a simple and easy way to visualize infrastructure health, ensuring compliance, reliability, and operational excellence. For more information, visit https://www.huvrdata.com/
