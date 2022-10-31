Labor Market Information Data Releases: Projections, Profiles, and more!

LABOR MARKET INFORMATION DATA RELEASES

Area Profiles are created using Iowa Workforce Development, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and U.S. Census Bureau data. They are now available by Local Workforce Development Areas and Metropolitan Profiles for Iowa’s nine Metropolitan Areas. These reports include industry wages and employment, top occupations, workforce indicators, and several 'quick facts'. These can be accessed on our Area Profiles page found here: www.iowalmi.gov/area-profiles.

The 2020-2030 long-term occupational projections, also known as forecasts, have also been released for the State of Iowa and the nine local workforce development areas (LWDA) in Iowa. Occupational projections provide detailed information on the estimated activity for each occupation in areas of employment, growth rate, new, replacement, and total annual openings. All wage and salary data shown on the occupational projections page have also been updated to reflect the 2022 Iowa Wage Report. Short-term projections (2021Q2-2023Q2) are also available.

To view the updated occupational projections data visit the Occupational Projections page.

The 2020-2030 long-term and 2021Q2-2023Q2 short-term industry projections are available as well; for the State of Iowa and its nine local workforce development areas (LWDA). Industry projections provide detailed information on the estimated activity for each industry in terms of employment, growth, and changes in employment.

To view the updated industry projections data visit the Industry Projections page.

Lastly, the Labor Market Information (LMI) Division also provides on its web pages data specific to Iowa from the American Community Survey (a product of the U.S. Census Bureau). This data has recently been updated to the 2021, 1-Year ACS release and is available here: www.iowalmi.gov/acs. The 5-Year ACS release is scheduled to be published this coming December and the LMI Division will update the Iowa data on our site shortly thereafter.