POWERBALL JACKPOT SOARS TO GARGANTUAN $1 BILLION

STATEWIDEAs the Powerball jackpot continues its massive roll—now standing at a gargantuan $1 BILLION for Monday, Oct. 31, Tennessee players have fun playing and winning along the way. The drawing held Oct. 29, 2022, created thousands of winners in the state, including a $150,000 winner in Murfreesboro and four winners of $50,000 each in Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore.

All five of these lucky players matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball. Details include:

$150,000 Thornton’s, 1785 New Salem Hwy., Murfreesboro. This player’s prize was tripled from the base amount of $50,000. That’s because they added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar, and the Power Play number drawn last night was three.

$50,000 – Huntland Mini Mart, 501 Main St., Huntland (Franklin County)

$50,000 – BZ Mart, 5506 McMinnville Hwy., Manchester

$50,000- Cowan Market, 101 W. Cumberland St., Cowan

$50,000 – True Discount, 25900 Main St., Ardmore. This lucky player won by using the .  – Double Play feature.

For an extra $1 per play, Double Play gives players a chance to win additional cash prizes up to $10 million with their Powerball numbers. Players play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and the separate Double Play drawing. Powerball tickets that include the Double Play add-on are eligible to win prizes in both drawings.

And as the fun continues, the Lottery reminds players that it only takes one ticket to win. Have Fun. Play Responsibly.

No additional information about the winners is known until the prizes are claimed.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.6 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $18.2 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.7 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

