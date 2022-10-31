Alan Ram’s Proactive Training Solutions Hires Michael Paulk as National Sales Manager
Well-known sales trainer, author, veteran, and entrepreneur will help drive further expansion for the leading automotive sales and management training company
I am excited to join Alan Ram’s Proactive Training Solutions as their goals align so perfectly with mine which represents such a huge opportunity,”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alan Ram’s Proactive Training Solutions, the industry leader in automotive sales and management training, today announced the hiring of Michael Paulk as National Sales Manager. The move is part of a plan to power further growth as the company enjoys unprecedented expansion nationwide.
— Michael Paulk
Michael Paulk is an author, public speaker, military veteran, businessman, and entrepreneur. He served in the US Army as an Airborne Ranger and a Special Operations Soldier. Following his military career, he became a financial advisor and stockbroker. He then started and ran a successful sales training company and a boxing and kickboxing gym. In 2016 Michael decided to enter the car business climbing through the ranks and becoming the General Sales Manager of Apex Imports, a high-volume pre-owned store in Apex, NC. He has worked as the GSM for the store for over four years leading the dealership and hitting new conversion and sales records.
Commenting on his new role, Paulk stated, “I host a podcast, Next Level Selling, and work with the great hustlers and salespeople all over the world, helping them take their selling to the next level. I feel that I have excelled in every role in life, and my goal is to help others do the same. I am excited to join Alan Ram’s Proactive Training Solutions as their goals align so perfectly with mine which represents such a huge opportunity.”
Alan Ram’s Proactive Training Solutions’ online and in-person car sales training creates effective dealership sales teams that convert opportunities from the phone and the internet. The training teaches dealerships, auto groups, manufacturers, and individuals how to get from awareness straight to a purchase. Programs include automotive telephone, management, BDC, and Internet training services, to name just a few.
The company has worked with dozens of premier dealer groups in the United States, including Penske Automotive Group, Asbury Automotive Group, Kendall Automotive Group, Future Automotive Group, Anderson Automotive Group, Step One Automotive Group, and Hennessy Automotive Group, Cronin Automotive, and the Larry H. Miller Group.
“This is an exciting time at Alan Ram Proactive Training Solutions and Michael can help us take things to the next level. His background as a military veteran, successful entrepreneur and sales trainer makes him a perfect fit for the role. He truly understands what it takes to be successful not just as a salesperson, but in all areas of life, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for our team and our dealers," said Shelley Ram Saban, CEO of Alan Ram’s Proactive Training Solutions.
“Alan put his heart and soul into the automotive industry, turning Proactive Training Solutions into the authority on automotive sales training that it is today. We are proud to carry that legacy forward as we continue to expand and service our dealers. With his stellar background, Michael could not be a better person to help us crush our expansion goals and continue to help the dealer community thrive through education and training,” said Michael Renaud, General Manager of Alan Ram’s Proactive Training Solutions.
For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://proactivetrainingsolutions.com.
About Alan Ram’s Proactive Training Solutions
Founded in 1991 by Alan Ram, Proactive Training Solutions is an automotive management training company that specializes in helping clients with conversion using a three-pronged approach – education, simulation, and accountability with consequence. The company delivers this through national training events along with its online curriculum.
