ITX Facilitates Vyom Labs Acquisition by ACCSCIENT, LLC

ITX Transaction

Vyom Labs, a leading digital enterprise services company specializing in IT infrastructure and cloud management, has been acquired by ACCSCIENT, LLC.

Vyom Labs, a leading digital enterprise services company specializing in IT infrastructure and cloud management powered by automation, has been acquired by ACCSCIENT, LLC., a partnership between FutureTech Holding Company and Alaris Equity Partners.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022

The transaction was facilitated by ITX, a global leader in smaller mid-market mergers and acquisitions focusing on IT Services businesses, MSSPs, MSPs, Microsoft, and Oracle channel partners.

“ITX’s global network of buyers, combined with their disciplined and professional approach to deal distribution, helped in finding a strategic partner for our business,” said Prasad Patwa, founder of Vyom Labs.

“ACCSCIENT’s acquisition of Vyom Labs positions both buyer and seller to gain significant value from the existing businesses,” said Matthew Putzulu, COO of ITX. “Vyom Labs brings a unique offering of systems and automations while ACCSCIENT will continue to grow company portfolio, creating a winning deal.”

About ITX:
Founded in 1998 by technology CEOs and M&A professionals, IT ExchangeNet (ITX) was acquired by martinwolf in January of 2021. The deal creates a globally recognized provider of M&A advisory services for transactions spanning $5 to 500 million, with both companies each having more than 20 years of experience in the IT mid-market space.

IT ExchangeNet owns a network of more than 50,000 global IT decision-makers. Focusing on smaller companies that are historically ignored by large investment banks and M&A advisors, ITX leverages industry knowledge and relationships to work with companies that are ready to be sold, and buyers that are ready to buy. Specific segments of the IT industry served include: Managed IT Services, MSSPs, software as a Service (SaaS), Hosting, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Cyber Security, IT Services, Software Development, and Big Data.

Learn more about ITX: www.itexchangenet.com

Mackenzie Shoemaker
Martinwolf
mshoemaker@martinwolf.com
