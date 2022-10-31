QX Global Group recognized in Everest Group’s Finance & Accounting Outsourcing Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022
QX Global Group is recognized as an Aspirant in Everest Group’s FAO (Finance & Accounting Outsourcing) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022
Everest Group’s recognition serves as an affirmation of QX’s world-class FAO offerings.”BLOOMFIELD, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QX Global Group, a BPM company delivering innovative solutions that cover transformative consulting, digital services, and business process outsourcing, has secured a place on Everest Group’s Finance & Accounting Outsourcing Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. The selection is made following an objective, data-backed assessment of FAO service providers based on their vision, capabilities, and market impact.
— Mahesh Jain, CEO of QX Finance & Accounting.
QX Global Group’s Finance & Accounting division has grown rapidly and expanded to newer geographies and industries over the years. Larger clientele, transformative solutions, top-notch services and the addition of global consulting capabilities have ensured the business a high position in the Aspirant category in its first year of participation.
“Everest Group’s recognition serves as an affirmation of QX’s world-class FAO offerings. Our successful talent & location strategy, our growing ability to deliver successful Shared Services and GBS solutions for our clients, and our ability to deliver transformative solutions have played a significant role in our success. Leveraging our domain & functional expertise, we will continue to make active contributions to business outcomes and deliver superior stakeholder experience,” said Mahesh Jain, CEO of QX Finance & Accounting.
This recognition comes on the heels of QX’s inclusion in the IAOP 100 List as a ‘Leader’ and the company’s acquisition of an 80% stake in Austin, Texas-based Chazey Partners, a world-class management consulting and advisory firm specializing in business and digital transformation.
Touching upon QX Global Group’s business growth and expansion strategy that has led to the company’s first inclusion in the PEAK Matrix®, QX’s CSO and Board Member Pom Chakravarti said, “This achievement comes as we gear up for the next stage in our plan to make QX a truly global player. Our acquisition of Chazey Partners has allowed us to expand our geographical reach, extend the overall service capability, and make high-impact value additions to our client’s businesses. We are proud that our consistent and rapid growth has catapulted us to the ‘Aspirants’ category on the list. I see this as the beginning of a journey; we anticipate higher demand for our services in the near future, and hopefully, a few years down the line, we will make it to the ‘Contenders’ category.”
About QX Global Group
QX Global Group is a leading global provider of consultancy, global business services and business processes management, delivering exceptional value for customers across 15 industries. It unlocks business value by improving process efficiencies and automation in the finance, accounting and recruitment functions to enable business transformation. QX works with 150+ enterprise clients employing approximately 2,500 professionals in over 20 offices across 19 countries, including the UK, USA, Canada, Mexico, Colombia and India.
