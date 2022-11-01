Bleumi Adds Support for Polygon Network, Enabling Crypto Payments for B2B and B2C Business via Wyre
We are really excited about adding support to Polygon with Bleumi Pay, Bleumi Pay supports payment and payout with Polygon MATIC and MATIC USDC with our Wyre Integration.”ANDOVER, MA, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bleumi today announced support for the Polygon Network allowing B2B and B2C businesses to provide crypto payment options and payouts in Polygon’s native cryptocurrency, MATIC, as well as MATIC USDC. Thanks to the integration between Bleumi and- leading cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Wyre E-Commerce merchants and B2B businesses can accept MATIC or MATIC USDC from customers and receive the money in FIAT (USD, EUR, etc.,) or Crypto, directly into their registered bank account or wallet. Wyre is a registered MSB with the US Government and maintains a network of MTLs that allow partners to operate in the US in a fully compliant manner, with no need for licensing and compliance setup.
Merchants who use Shopify, WooCommerce, and Magento can start accepting MATIC based Payments with Bleumi Plugin.
Bleumi has also integrated with Quick Books, enabling Quick Books users to create invoices and get paid in MATIC, and MATIC USDC with their existing invoice workflow.
In addition, Bleumi also offers its ‘Bleumi Payment Link’ web app that enables businesses to accept MATIC payments.
Bleumi also supports Metamask, Trust Wallet, Ledger, MyCrypto, Coinbase, and Torus wallets for MATIC Payments.
“We are really excited about adding support to Polygon with Bleumi Pay. Polygon offers a fast, scalable, and ultra-low-fee environment. Polygon MATIC and MATIC USDC offers businesses a fast, safe and secure alternative to traditional payment methods and paves the way for blockchain payments to disrupt the way consumers and businesses receive and spend funds, Bleumi’s integration with Wyre is essential to ensure high-value transactions are compliant, especially for NFT marketplaces and B2B/B2C Business.” said Thomas Arul, Ceo, and Co-Founder Bleumi Inc.
Hamzah Khan, Head of DeFi at Polygon said: "We're delighted that Bleumi has opted to tap the Polygon ecosystem to enable crypto payments and payouts for its clients. Adding MATIC and MATIC USDC as payment options unlocks a plethora of benefits for Bleumi's wide range of supported businesses, allowing them to pass on greater payment flexibility and optionality to their customers."
“Our partnership with Bleumi will enable the ability to bridge the gap between eCommerce merchants and B2B businesses, and the use of traditional and crypto payment rails,” said Ioannis Giannaros, CEO of Wyre. “Having worked closely with Polygon, we are delighted that Wyre is positioned as the leading fiat-to-crypto provider in the vibrant Polygon ecosystem.”
About Wyre
Wyre is the leading fiat-to-crypto and payment infrastructure company for the crypto ecosystem. We are on a mission to provide secure access to the most inclusive and open monetary infrastructure on the planet. Focusing on developers, the company provides easy-to-integrate APIs which enable thousands of developers to bring crypto to the masses. Wyre has been involved in the crypto space since 2013, supporting customers in over 100 countries worldwide, and empowering them with blockchain technology, ensuring the move to Web 3.0 is as efficient and effective as possible. For more information, please visit www.sendwyre.com.
About Bleumi
Bleumi, Inc. is a Web3 Payment company based out of Boston focused on building payment solutions covering the last mile of the blockchain ecosystem enabling digital currency adoption by businesses in everyday payment and payout use cases for both B2B and B2C Customers. Bleumi is built for fast-growing business owners to stay ahead at the forefront of customer payment preferences. We support fast, easy, and cost-effective payments for Businesses using Crypto with your Favorite Blockchain and Coin. Bleumi offers fiat settlement in banks across the world. Bleumi supports multiple chains for its payment including Algorand, Ethereum, and Polygon. Please visit www.Bleumi.com for more information
About Polygon
Polygon is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions including L2 (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone and enterprise chains, and data availability. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with unique user addresses exceeding 174.9M. The network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects such as Aave, Uniswap, OpenSea and well-known enterprises including Starbucks, Meta, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon is carbon neutral with the goal of leading the Web3 ecosystem in becoming carbon negative.
