BOSTON, MA, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bleumi Pay Now Supports Quickbooks and Wyre for Payments and Payouts on the Algorand Blockchain
Bleumi is pleased to announce its integration with Wyre, a leading cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, to support payments and payouts on the Algorand blockchain. Wyre is a registered MSB with the US Government and maintains a network of MTL’s which allow partners to operate in the US in a fully compliant manner, with no need for licensing and compliance setup.
With the Bleumi-Wyre integration, E-Commerce merchants and B2B businesses can accept either FIAT or Cryptocurrency payments from customers and receive the money in FIAT (USD, EUR, etc.,) or Crypto, directly into their registered bank account or wallet.
“We are really excited about the Wyre Integration, this enables us to focus on our vision to make payments simple for our customers with options to accept payment and payouts in fiat or crypto.”, said Thomas Arul, CEO, and Co-Founder of Bleumi. “Wyre is essential to ensure high-value transactions are compliant, especially for NFT marketplaces and B2B.”
“Our partnership with Bleumi will enable the ability to bridge the gap between eCommerce merchants and B2B businesses, and the use of traditional and crypto payment rails,” said Ioannis Giannaros, CEO of Wyre. “Having worked closely with Algorand over recent months, we are delighted that Wyre is positioned as the leading fiat to crypto provider in the vibrant Algorand ecosystem.”
"The integration of Bleumi and Wyre means that anyone looking to implement an e-commerce payment solution now has ultimate flexibility to both accept payments and receive payouts in the currency of their choosing, be it fiat or crypto," said David Markley, director of business solutions at Algorand. "This optionality on both ends is essential for driving mass adoption and broad financial inclusion, and it's exciting to see solutions like this coming together within the Algorand ecosystem."
About Wyre
Wyre is the leading fiat-to-crypto and payment infrastructure company for the crypto ecosystem. We are on a mission to provide secure access to the most inclusive and open monetary infrastructure on the planet. Focusing on developers, the company provides easy-to-integrate APIs which enable thousands of developers to bring crypto to the masses. Wyre has been involved in the crypto space since 2013, supporting customers in over 100 countries worldwide, and empowering them with blockchain technology, ensuring the move to Web 3.0 is as efficient and effective as possible. For more information, please visit www.sendwyre.com.
About Bleumi
Bleumi, Inc. is a blockchain technology company based out of Boston focused on building payment solutions covering the last mile of the blockchain ecosystem enabling digital currency adoption by businesses in everyday payment and payout use cases for both B2B and B2C Customers. Please visit www.Bleumi.com for more information.
About Algorand
Algorand is building the technology to power the Future of Finance (FutureFi), the convergence of traditional and decentralized models into a unified system that is inclusive, frictionless, and secure. Founded by Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand developed a blockchain infrastructure that offers the interoperability and capacity to handle the volume of transactions needed for defi, financial institutions and governments to smoothly transition into FutureFi. The technology of choice for more than 700 global organizations, Algorand is enabling the simple creation of next generation financial products, protocols and exchange of value. For more information, visit www.algorand.com.
