Tidal Commerce publishes a playbook for growing sales despite rising prices
A Comprehensive Playbook of practical growth strategies and tactics for digital commerce in an inflationary economy.
We wanted to create a comprehensive playbook of Practical Growth Strategies and Tactics for an inflationary economy, which is why we collaborated with Shopify and twelve of the top eCommerce experts.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America is witnessing its greatest rate of Inflation (USA at 8.2% and Canada at 8.1%) in four decades. As a result, shoppers are hurting, which is showing up in declining eCommerce sales.
— Aziz Memon, Partner and Head of Strategy and Marketing at Tidal Commerce.
As physical retail suffered during the pandemic, e-commerce sales grew 50% to $870 billion in the U.S. alone (Forbes). But, as expected, with physical retail coming back post-pandemic, e-commerce growth has slowed.
However, Inflation is not the only reason for slower or declining growth; there are multiple forces at play:
1. Inflationary pressure and rising interest rates have decreased the buying power of consumers.
2. Supply chain challenges – U.S. consumers have encountered 60 billion out-of-stock messages in the 12 months ending in Feb 2022, according to Adobe.
3. Competition has gotten more intense, giving online shoppers more choices of substitutes from an ever-growing number of retailers and channels.
4. Privacy concerns, regulatory laws, and loss of the third-party cookie make it challenging to track and understand buyer behaviour despite shoppers seeking more personalization
5. Digital advertising performance has declined by over 50%, making it more expensive to attract traffic. To make matters worse average conversion rates are now at a new low of 2.17%
“With this perfect storm looming over merchants, we have published a comprehensive playbook to help eCommerce Merchants continue to grow revenue at a time when consumers are feeling the pinch and tightening their belt,” says Dennis Gorya, Founding Partner and Head of Business Development at Tidal Commerce.
“We wanted to create a comprehensive playbook of Practical Growth Strategies and Tactics for an inflationary economy, which is why we collaborated with Shopify and twelve of the top technology, marketing automation and logistic experts, says Aziz Memon, Partner and Head of Strategy and Marketing at Tidal Commerce.
Every chapter in this book has been contributed by experts in their field and is supported with examples and evidence. Contributing partners include: LimeSpot, Recharge, Yotpo, Kalviyo, ClickShip, RyderCommerce by Whiplash, Obibox, Malomo, Gladly, Loop and Tapcart
The playbook is comprehensive and provides actionable strategies and tips to grow revenue, reduce costs and delight customers.
Download your free copy of the playbook from https://tidalcommerce.ca/roi-playbook-download-page/?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=PR
Aziz Memon
Tidal Commerce
+ +1 416-457-6776
email us here