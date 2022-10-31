Submit Release
Halloween Night Powerball Drawing Estimated $1 Billion

Friday night Cash 4 players win big with 2-2-2-2

JACKSON, MISS. – Powerball® players are in for a treat this Halloween. The jackpot for tonight’s, Oct. 31, drawing is now an estimated $1 billion, with an estimated cash value of $497.3 million

If a player wins Monday’s jackpot, it will be the second largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history and fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Despite no jackpot winner from the drawing on Saturday, Oct. 29, two winners in Mississippi won $50,000, by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball. One winning ticket was purchased from North Hill Texaco in Meridian; the other winning ticket was purchased from Double Quick #61 in Leland. Neither player selected the Powerplay option, which was 3. Doing so would have tripled their wins to $150,000.

Cash 4 Players Win Big

This is no trick. Monday morning, Cash 4 winners lined up around headquarters waiting for the doors to open so they could claim their winnings. The winning numbers for the Friday, Oct. 28, evening drawing for Cash 4 were 2-2-2-2 and a Fireball of 5. As a result, 108 players won $2,500 for exact match ($0.50 play), and 134 players won $5,000 for exact match ($1 play). Combined with other winning combinations, the lottery will payout more than $940,000 from Friday night’s Cash 4 drawing.

“Quads” and “Trips” are player favorites in Cash 4 and Cash 3. When those numbers hit, it usually results in a large number of winners.

The Mega Millions®jackpot for tomorrow, Nov. 1, is an estimated $87 million, with an estimated cash value of $42.8 million; the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 Tuesday is an estimated $155,000.

