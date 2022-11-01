Peregrine Continues Its Push Into the Utica
EINPresswire.com/ -- Peregrine Energy Partners has agreed to acquire additional producing and non-producing oil and gas royalty interests in Carroll, Columbiana and Jefferson Counties, Ohio from multiple sellers.
“In what has become a challenging and uncertain time across the world, including for folks in the oil and gas sector, we are pleased to provide liquidity options for both landowners and industry professionals,” said Josh Prier, Managing Director of Peregrine. “In an era filled with red tape and bureaucracy, sellers have really come to appreciate the efficient and no-nonsense way we like to do business here at Peregrine,” Mr. Prier added.
The latest acquisition spans dozens of producing wells and encompasses over 520 net mineral acres, adding to Peregrine’s total position in the Utica which spans just over 360,000 gross acres.
“Two years ago we didn’t own a single property in Ohio,” said Peregrine’s Co-Founder Wolf Hanschen, “but now our holdings in the Buckeye State make up a material part of our mineral portfolio.”
“We look to purchase royalties under best-in-class operators, and Encino certainly fits that bill,” remarked C.J. Tibbs, Peregrine’s Co-Founder. “Encino is the largest oil producer in the Utica, the second largest gas producer in the Appalachian Basin and a top 25 natural gas producer in North America. We’re extremely confident in their capabilities as a steward of the properties and will continue to seek out opportunities with similar attributes.”
Peregrine Energy Partners is a private purchaser of oil and natural gas royalties with over 50 years of combined experience. Over the past 18 years, the company’s founders have enjoyed working with dozens of operators as well as hundreds of mineral owners in 30 states across millions of acres.
To learn more about how Peregrine Energy Partners contact Josh Prier at (303)-256-6275 josh@peregrinelp.com or C.J. Tibbs at (214)-329-1452 CJ@peregrinelp.com.
