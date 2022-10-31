The Crenrose Plaza Retail Strip Center in Los Angeles is For Sale For $7,056,000
Presented By The Seymour Group, “The Crenrose Plaza”, is a Multi-Tenant Retail Strip Center located at 14125-14141 Crenshaw Blvd in Hawthorne, CA.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Crenrose Plaza”, is a Multi-Tenant Retail Strip Center located at 14125-14141 Crenshaw Blvd in Hawthorne, CA. The property is situated on the signalized intersection of Crenshaw Blvd and Rosecrans Ave, offering excellent visibility on these highly trafficked streets which are traveled by 60,000± vehicles per day. The Crenrose Plaza is composed of three separate buildings totaling 19 units, and 23,000± sqft, while situated on an expansive 64,000± SqFt. lot with 66 parking spaces. The property benefits from Pizza Hut & Metro by T-Mobile, two nationally recognized tenants, and will also be intentionally delivered with 7 vacant units to allow for a new owner to create their own vision and implement a plan to obtain tenants they want on NNN leases.
This offering presents investors with a rare and unique repositioning opportunity to purchase an irreplicable asset on the most well-known and heavily trafficked streets of Los Angeles.
Visit CrenrosePlaza.com for the full gallery, video, offering memorandum and more.
Contact The Seymour Group For more information:
David Weinberger
818.970.0915
DRE# 01349349
Megan Husri
747.216.9199
DRE# 02089901
Phil Seymour
818.970.0915
DRE# 00630158
The Seymour Group is comprised of highly experienced and successful real estate professionals who specialize in the sale of private and corporate Fiduciary real estate assets.
TheSeymourGroup.net
Megan Husri
The Seymour Group
