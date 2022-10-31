The Carl Kruse Arts Blog Invites All to the "Justified + Ancient" Exhibit in Sarasota, Florida
From November 1-17 at the Mara Art Studio and Gallery in Sarasota, FloridaMIAMI, FL, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carl Kruse Arts Blog invites all to the "Justified + Ancient" art exhibit taking place from November 1-17, 2022 at the Mara Art Studio and Gallery, 421 Fifth Street, Suite A, in Sarasota, Florida.
The exhibit pairs 16 ancient artifacts from a private collection side by side with 16 works of modern artists in an exploration of what might make art timeless. The ancient artifacts date from 3000 B.C.E to the 19th century, spanning different civilizations, dynasties, and artistic styles: From Stone Age mortar-and-pestle to 19th century Pacific Island tribal masks. The collection reflects a lifetime of travel to almost every country in the world.. The modern artists are from the local Florida area.
All art sales during the exhibit benefit the Halo Arts Project Fellowship Awards, which seeks to provide financial and programming resources to visual artists in the region.
About the Mara Art Studio and Gallery: Located in Sarasota's Rosemary District and owned by Puerto Rican artist Mara Torres Gonzalez, the gallery is a space to showcase art and is home to workshops, exhibitions and special celebrations. Some available workshops include acrylic pouring, alcohol ink, abstract painting and collaborative installations, among others.
About the Carl Kruse Arts Blog: Since 2016, the Carl Kruse Art Blog – “Ars Lumens” — has highlighted the work of artists, past and present, focusing on wide-ranging movements in art history from Action Painting to Realism and covering topics from Jackson Pollock to the Art of Atari. The blog is curated by Carl Kruse who trades time between Miami, Florida and Berlin, Germany.
