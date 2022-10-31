College Wizard® Offers To Prove He’s The Best Admission Coach In The World
Harvey Wizard, the world’s only polymath admission coach, is offering to prove to any naysayers that he is also the best admission coach in the world.
As the world’s only polymath admission coach, I challenge anyone to prove I’m not also the very best college admission coach by any measure.”GRRECIA, ALAJUELA, COSTA RICA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvey Wizard, who, according to his Wikipedia Page, is "best known for his SAT tutoring business," has declared himself the world’s only polymath admission coach, and is offering to prove to any naysayers that he is also the best admission coach in the world.
“Why am I doing this?” asks Mr. Wizard. “In part, because I’m tired of cleaning up the badly done work of other college admission coaches. For years, parents have come to me in desperation after spending thousands of dollars on tutors and coaches who failed to deliver. It’s much harder for me to coach a student who has already been misdirected and demoralized by another coach.”
“From what I see, incompetence is rampant in the college admissions industry,” Harvey continues. “As the world’s only polymath admission coach, I challenge anyone to prove I’m not also the very best college admission coach by any measure, and therefore, the best person to call out the unethical behavior I see around me every day.”
Mr. Wizard explains that his own admission coaching business model is unique in the industry. Because he is not primarily profit-based, he has the freedom to speak the truth to parents in ways that other coaches might not. He contends that it’s virtually impossible to raise an SAT score significantly in less than 9 months, making short-term programs fundamentally unsound. He refuses to accept students unlikely to succeed or willing to put in the necessary work, just as he refuses money from parents with unrealistic expectations or from those who fail to take proper responsibility for making sure their children put in the necessary effort.
“This is my passion project,” Harvey enthuses. “For over 45 years, since I started tutoring SAT as a Freshman at Dartmouth at Dartmouth in 1976, I have quietly worked with a small group of carefully selected students and guided 100% of those willing to complete my program to dream school admission. Now, I have even found a way to pay the teachers who work for me full time at least double the going salary – finally treating them as they ought to be treated – while still offering an unlimited, all inclusive multi-year SAT tutoring and coaching program where every student works exclusively with me 1-on-1, for only $10,000."
Mr. Wizard points out that a leading competitor in the college admission industry has advertised their $1.5 million price for a similar service.
“Charging $1.5 million for college admission coaching is unethical and immoral in my opinion. That’s why I’m announcing my challenge to anyone who can prove I’m not the best admission coach in the world.”
Mr. Wizard explains that being a polymath means he has a unique set of skills that no one in his industry possesses. He points to his high genius IQ, his marketing skill based on his track record of establishing multimillion dollar businesses in multiple industries (his story is told in the New York Time Bestseller, “Get Rich Quick”), his writing skill that made him a bestselling author, published songwriter and globetrotting standup comedian, and his philanthropy – he funded an orphanage in Ethiopia, the subject of “Manhattan to Mekele,” which was featured at the Woodstock Film Festival, and he is currently giving away his $10 Million Guaranteed 1530+ SAT system to anyone who wants it, as well as public schools throughout the U.S.
“I know parents who had not heard about me frequently think I sound too good to be true. Then they may work with another coach and get disappointing results. By challenging any other admission coach to prove they are better than me, I hope I want to make parents aware of my program before making a bad choice.”
Mr. Wizard offers the details of his “College Wizard® Is The Best In The World” challenge: “Simply agree to appear on a special, live Developing Tomorrow’s Leaders With Coach T Podcast, where both you and I will be given a high school student profile we have never seen, and then we each must craft a branding profile for that student in 60 seconds. The public will vote to choose the winner.”
For more information on the College Wizard® Program, visit TheCollegeWizard.Net
