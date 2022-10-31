Summerhill Village Hosts Grand Opening Event Celebrating New Clubhouse and Amenity Center
Redeveloped Summerhill Village in Mt. Pleasant Michigan delivers on the promise of new lifestyle amenities and new homes in fast growing community
The new clubhouse and recreational center is the crown jewel of FLP Life, our resident lifestyle experience. Great communities are built around great residents and shared experiences. We've got it all”MOUNT PLEASANT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summerhill Village Community, owned by Four Leaf Properties, has announced the grand opening of their new clubhouse and amenity center in Mt. Pleasant, MI. The new facilities are part of a full redevelopment of the community that began in 2019 with new homes, roads and infrastructure. The new vision for Summerhill is built around a high quality, affordable lifestyle experience. With dozens of new residents and 100+ five-star reviews, the community is already a top choice for young families, singles and downsizers.
The Grand Opening Event will be held on November 4th (9:00am - 5:00pm) and November 5th (11:00am-3:00pm). It will feature tours of the Clubhouse and Amenity center and Move-in Ready Homes. Offering lots of fun, the event will include free giveaways, raffle items, food and activities.
The focal point of amenity center is a gorgeous newly constructed 3500 square foot clubhouse built for community member events and activities that are free for Summerhill residents. Residents can also host private events at the facility at no charge. Mt. Pleasant area charities and businesses may also choose to host events that are meaningful to residents such as adopt a pet and health and fitness.
Clubhouse and Amenity Center:
• Beautiful gathering space with vaulted ceiling and skylights for parties and events
• Flex space for classes (yoga, fitness, art, other)
• Full kitchen
• Coffee bar
• Event lawn and patio area with professional landscaping
• New playground
• Outdoor seating and fire pit
• Dog park
“The new clubhouse and recreational center is the crown jewel of FLP Life, our Four Leaf Properties resident lifestyle experience,” said Michael Callaghan, Managing Partner at Four Leaf Properties. “Great communities are built around great residents and those relationships grow through shared experiences and fun. We’ve invested and now Summerhill Village is a brand-new community like no other in the area. It’s with great pride that we open these facilities and continue offering new homes.”
Tucked away and surrounded by trees, Summerhill Village has a country feel but is close to everything. Located at 5280 S Mission Road, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858, the community is 1.5 miles from US 127 and 2.5 miles from M20. With a convenient location in the top rated school district, Summerhill is also minutes from Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, Central Michigan University, Mid-Michigan College, Pleasant Hills Golf Club and Indian Hills shopping center. Alma, Saginaw, Midland and Grand Rapids are short commutes away from Summerhill.
“We invite everyone to tour our new Summerhill facilities and model homes.” said Michael Callaghan. “With our first 2 phases nearly sold out, we are offering our final phase of homes. The time is now to make the move to Summerhill Village to enjoy a new home and the best lifestyle experience in Mt. Pleasant.”
About Four Leaf Properties
Four Leaf Properties, founded in 2009, is an owner/operator, developer and third-party management service provider for manufactured home communities. Committed to reinvestment, Four Leaf Properties works every day to improve and grow safe, professionally managed communities. Investments in amenities, community events and everyday management creates an environment where residents can put down roots. Four Leaf Properties also offers in house financing to make the dream of home ownership attainable.
Lisa Lane
Four Leaf Properties
+1 708-781-1028
email us here