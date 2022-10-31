Rahul Siddharth COO Verificient celebrates October Cybersecurity Awareness Month with SPADE Dashboard
Rahul Siddharth COO Verificient celebrates October Cybersecurity Awareness Month with SPADE Dashboard (Student Privacy and Data Expunge)
In a world where people fall victim to data threats daily, we encourage test-takers and administrators to become cyber secure smart - all year round.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proctortrack by Verificient celebrates October's 19th annual Cybersecurity Awareness Month with a renewed commitment to data privacy and data security with their innovative offering of the SPADE Dashboard (Student Privacy and Data Expunge).
— Rahul Siddharth
Proctortrack offers the world’s most comprehensive live, automated and in-classroom proctoring solutions for K12 and higher education delivering high value exam integrity.
The SPADE (Student Privacy and Data Expunge) Dashboard is a data privacy and transparency tool that is designed to provide the following:
1. The data information and disclosures for test-takers
2. Information on all the test sessions attempted using Proctortrack, the volume of data collected and the data deletion date.
3. GDPR and FAQs concerning privacy
The SPADE application promotes transparency for students during ID verification, remote proctoring and data lifecycle status post-examination. Users can view when their ID verification was conducted, approved, and processed for test integrity and, most importantly, when their data is expunged from servers. Students can also make requests to their institution’s administrators to delete data at a click of a button.
Proctortrack has observed a surge in demand for its online proctoring solutions from education organizations and corporate certification programs across the globe. As schools and universities shift to remote learning, building student privacy, data awareness, and data security are integral for each institution.
“Students should not feel their data is at risk due to a lack of data lifecycle awareness and transparency. SPADE, our ‘Student Privacy and Data Expunge’ Dashboard, is our approach for test-takers to understand how Proctortrack ensures the protection and privacy of their data when collected for test integrity purposes,” says Rahul Siddharth, COO/Co-founder, Proctortrack.
“Students should be thoroughly aware of the policies that protect their data and contact their administrators in case of concerns. After all, in a world where people fall victim to data threats daily, we encourage test-takers and administrators to become cyber secure smart - all year round,” says Rahul Siddharth.
About Proctortrack
Proctortrack offers the world’s most comprehensive live and automated proctoring solutions to deliver quality and price leadership at scale. Proctortrack provides six unique levels of proctoring:
1. ProctorLock - Robust Browser Lock
2. ProctorAuto - Automated Proctoring with AI
3. Proctortrack - Automated Proctoring with AI and Human QA Review
4. ProctorLive - Live Proctoring with AI (Standard + Premium)
5. ProctorDIY - Do-It-Yourself Live Proctoring Solutions
6. ProctorTA - On-Campus In-Classroom Proctoring
Visit www.proctortrack.com
Contact
Rahul Siddharth
rahul@proctortrack.com
Verificient Technologies, Inc.
1250 Broadway 36th Floor
New York, NY 10001
212-285-3111
Rahul Siddharth
Verificient Technologies, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn