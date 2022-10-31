International Market Access Society (IMAS) Announces Executive Board Members

IMAS Executive Board Members ACCESS 2023 Conference Miami Beach - Registration and Call for Proposals Now Open! International Market Access Society - for Pricing, Reimbursement & Access Professionals

The 14 members of this governing body come from all regions of the world, from the biopharmaceutical/MedTech industry, academia, and government agencies.

BOULDER, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Market Access Society (IMAS) announced the appointment of 14 members to its Executive Board. Members of this governing body come from all regions of the world, from the biopharmaceutical/MedTech industry, academia, and government agencies.

Joining the Executive Board are:

• Joseph Boswell, President, GenMAV, USA

• Diana Brixner, RPh, PhD, Professor, Exec Director Pharmacotherapy Outcomes Research Center, Univ of Utah, USA

• Vivian Yi Chen, PhD, Professor, Institute for Hospital Management, Tsinghua University, China

• Eric Faulkner, MPH, Global VP, Real World Evidence - Global Value and Access, Leadership Executive Team, Novartis Gene Therapies, USA

• Louis Garrison, PhD, Professor Emeritus, University of Washington, USA

• Ataru Igarashi, PhD, Associate Professor, The University of Tokyo, Japan

• Mouna Jameleddine, PharmD, MSc, Vice Chair, INAHTA Director, Health Technology Assessment, INEAS, Tunisia

• Jameel Nazir, PhD, VP, Global Patient Access and Community Engagement, Sobi, United Kingdom

• Isaac Odeyemi, DVM, PhD, MBA, Adjunct Professor of HTA and Health Policy, Manchester Metropolitan Univ, United Kingdom

• Mira Pavlovic, MD, Professor, Director & Founder, Medicines Development and Training (MDT) Services, France

• Ammar Qadan, BSc. Pharm, SVP Gov Affairs & Market Access at Cepheid, Danaher Corporation, USA

• Shadi Saleh, PhD, Founding Director, Global Health Institute, American Univ of Beirut, Lebanon

• Mondher Toumi, MD, PhD, Prof, University of Aix-Marseille, Founder & Chair, EMAUD, France

• Sean Tunis, MD, Principal, Rubix Health, USA

“We are pleased and honored to have such a distinguished group of professionals, academicians, and leaders in the space join the Executive Board for IMAS,” says Prof. Mondher Toumi, President of IMAS. “As a global voice integrating all perspectives for accelerating access to relevant healthcare interventions to patients, IMAS looks forward to working with these esteemed leaders to advance our mission.”

As IMAS’ governing body, the Executive Board ensures all Society activities align with its mission globally and represents the Society externally. It advises and provides strategic planning guidance and feedback for Committees to ensure alignment with the mission and Executive Board objectives.

About IMAS

Academic and HTA experts launched the Market Access Society (MAS) in December 2012 to facilitate dialogue, best practice sharing and academic education. The launch of the European Market Access University Diploma helped the society to quickly expand so there are now more than 500 alumni since its inception. MAS then launched the Journal of Market Access & Health Policy and the HTA Academy to professionalize market access and policy decision making. With increasing complexity for patient access to therapies globally, adequate training and education of market access, pricing and reimbursement for professionals, it is important for all stakeholders to engage and collaborate.

IMAS’ vision is to be a global voice to accelerate access to relevant healthcare interventions to patients considering all stakeholders in pricing, reimbursement perspective involved in market access. By connecting and developing members, sharing best practices, and contributing to policy shaping to enhance patients’ access, IMAS organizes, enhances, pioneers, and disseminates pricing, reimbursement and market access (PRMA) knowledge and experiences locally and globally

