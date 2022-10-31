Submit Release
Governor Phil Scott Appoints 33 Vermonters to Boards and Commissions in October

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced he’s appointed 33 Vermonters to State boards and commissions during the month of October.

Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities.

The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.vermont.gov/boards_and_commission to apply.

Appointments made by the Governor during the month of October are listed below:

Green Mountain Care Board

  • Owen Foster, Jericho
  • David Murman, Waterbury
  • Robin Lunge, Berlin

Access Board    

  • Sandra Silla, Burlington
  • Nate Besio, Colchester

Vermont Community Development Board

  • Cynthia Gubb, Londonderry
  • Lisa Sullivan, Wilmington

Vermont Fire Service Training Council   

  • Tom Estey, Starksboro
  • Aaron Collette, Williston

Criminal Justice Council               

  • Bill Sorrell, Burlington
  • Maira Tungatarova, Brattleboro
  • Karim Chapman, East Wallingford
  • Shawn Pratt, Bennington
  • Christopher Louras, Rutland
  • Brian Searles, Burlington

Board of Nursing            

Board of Health              

  • Brody Brown, Williamstown
  • Dawn Philibert, South Burlington

Plumbers Examining Board         

  • Steve Goodrich, North Bennington
  • Tom Nesbitt, Waterbury Center
  • Brian Thomas, Shrewsbury

 

Elevator Safety Review Board

  • Rob Devillers, Hyde Park
  • Lon Bullinger, Colchester

 

Vermont Pension Investment Commission

  • Mary Alice McKenzie, Burlington
  • Brad Ferland, Hardwick

 

Vermont Veterans' Home Board of Trustees

  • Peter Fagen, Rutland
  • Catherine Tester, Orwell

 

Board of Pharmacy

  • Olivia Sprague, St. Albans

 

Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports

  • Dorothy Helling, Montpelier
  • Pam Chisholm, Duxbury
  • Laura Medalie, Montpelier
  • Robert Peterson, Richmond
  • Greg Wight, Brookfield

 

