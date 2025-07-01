Governor Phil Scott Appoints 83 to Boards and Commissions
Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott’s office today announced a range of appointments made in the second quarter of 2025.
Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities. The Governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on board or commission should visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.vermont.gov/boards-commissions to apply.
Appointments made in the second quarter of 2025 are listed below.
ACT 264 Advisory Board
- Alice Maynard, Underhill
- Cynthia Smith, Fair Haven
- Heather Freeman, Hyde Park
- Laurie Mulhern, Bennington
Board of Pharmacy
- Kate-lyn Trucott, Lyndonville
- Marvene Martinez, Vergennes
Board of Professional Engineering
Building Bright Futures Council
- Dimitri Garder, North Bennington
- Libby Daghlian, Winooski
- Sharron Harrington, Burlington
- Xusana Davis, Montpelier
Caledonia County Sheriff
- Brandon Thrailkill, Lyndonville
Caledonia County Assistant Judge
Capitol Complex Commission
- Jireh Billings, Plymouth
- John Hollar, Montpelier
Clinical Utilization Review Board
- Coleen Horan, M.D., Montpelier
- Jennifer Chambers, Baltimore, MD
Council for Equitable Youth Justice
- Honorable Katherine Hayes, Brattleboro
- Mercedes King, White River Junction
- Peter Brown, Manchester, NH
Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner
Deaf, Hard of Hearing, And Deaf/Blind Advisory Council
- Amelie Briggs, Shelburne
- Dr. Linda Hazard, Moretown
- Julie Porter, Colchester
- Kate Parrish, Hanover, MA
- Rebecca Lalanne, Vernon
- Sharon Henry, Hinesburg
- Tracy Hinck, Norwich
- Anne Daly, Brattleboro
- Katharina Cahill, Waterbury Center
Franklin County Assistant Judge
Human Rights Commission
- Aditeei Lagu, Essex Junction
Justice of the Peace
- Krista M Rodrigue, Canaan
- Justin Wright, St. Albans
Northeast Forest Fire Protection Commission
- Jay Hooper, Randolph Center
Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens' Advisory Panel
- J. Randall Pratt, Wolcott
Parole Board
- Angela A. Chicoine, Essex Junction
Passenger Tramway Board
- Parker Riehle, South Burlington
- Scott J. Reeves, Stowe
State Infrastructure Bank Board
- Dani Delaini, Brattleboro
State Labor Relations Board
State Rehabilitation Council
- Ana Russo, Middlesex
- Andrea Bacchi, Shaftsbury
- Helena Kehne, Adamant
- Krista Siringo, Bristol
- Laura Flint, Waterbury
- Sarah Launderville, Williamstown
- Sherrie Brunelle, Colchester
- William Garrison Meirs, Essex Junction
State Veterinary Board
- Anne Murphy, Weybridge
- Danielle Teehan, Newport
- Jessica Alexander, Jericho
Substance Misuse Prevention Oversight and Advisory Council
Vermont Apprenticeship Advisory Board
- Chris Damato, Derby Line
- Greg Gove, Danville
- Jeff Wimette, Fairfax
- Jerry Baake, Pewaukee, WI
- Pam Benoit, Barre
Vermont Aviation Advisory Council
- John Connor, Berlin
- Victor Rivas, Bondville
Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs
- Alana Ojibway, Wilder
- Charles Calley, Newbury
- Linda Savoca, Cabot
Vermont Community Development Board
Vermont Economic Development Authority
Vermont Economic Progress Council
- Heather Chase, Chester
- Mark Nicholson, West Danville
- Michael Keane, North Bennington
- Mike Donohue, Shelburne
- Rachel Smith, St. Albans
Vermont Humanities Council
- Candace Lewis, Georgia
- Joseph Antonioli, Williston
- Kathryn Santiago, Burlington
Vermont Milk Commission
- Harold Howrigan, Fairfield
- Kiersten Bourgeois, St. Albans
- Nicole Foster, Bridport
- Rob Howe, Tunbridge
Vermont Rail Advisory Council
Vermont State Board of Nursing
- Andrew D. Kehl, Hinesburg
- Krystal Disorda, Brandon
Vermont Veterans Home Board of Trustees
Working Lands Enterprise Board
- Stephanie Pope, Bridport
- Susie Walsh Daloz, Middlesex
###
