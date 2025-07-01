Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - July 1, 2025

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bill, passed by the General Assembly. On July 1, Governor Scott signed a bill of the following title: H.454 , An act relating to transforming Vermont’s education governance, quality, and finance systems To view a complete list of action on bills passed during the 2025 legislative session, click here. ###

