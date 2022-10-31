Ambassador Enterprises names Matt Hohman as Chief Legal Officer
Hohman’s legal and business experience and leadership will help drive AE’s growth strategy.
Ambassador’s growth and success have been wonderful to watch and be a part of. More exciting, though, is how it continues to have a positive impact on the communities where its affiliates reside.”FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, USA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambassador Enterprises has named Matt Hohman its Chief Legal Officer. Ambassador Enterprises, a legacy-minded private equity firm, has built a network of companies approaching $2 billion in annual revenue and more than 4,000 employees. As CLO, Hohman will oversee the legal team and functions at Ambassador and serve as a strategic liaison between Ambassador and its affiliate companies.
— Matt Hohman
Hohman joins Ambassador after serving as CEO of VIA Developments, one of Ambassador’s affiliates. During his tenure with VIA, its revenue increased by more than 400%, and its market value grew by over 300%. Upon taking his role at Ambassador, Hohman will also become VIA’s Chairman of the Board of Directors. Hohman also serves on the Board of Directors of SOLV Holdings, an Ambassador affiliate and investment management company investing in companies within the industrial engineering/design/build space.
Prior to Ambassador, Hohman served as CEO of Enterprise Health, a provider of occupational health and employee engagement software to Fortune 1000 businesses, General Counsel of Medical Informatics Engineering, and a partner at Barnes & Thornburg, where he was Chair of the Technology Transactions practice group.
“Matt’s legal and business experience, strategic vision, and leadership make him a tremendous asset for Ambassador Enterprises. His successful experience operating an Ambassador affiliate and his relationships with other affiliate leaders will further synchronize and accelerate Ambassador’s growth strategy,” said Daryle Doden, founder and CEO.
“I am truly grateful for the opportunity to serve in this position,” said Hohman. “Ambassador’s growth and success have been wonderful to watch and be a part of. The addition of high-quality companies and leaders to its portfolio continues. More exciting, though, is how Ambassador continues to have a positive economic, relational, and moral impact on the communities where its affiliates reside.”
About Ambassador Enterprises
Ambassador Enterprises, a legacy-minded private equity firm investing for three returns—financial, cultural, and eternal—engages with leaders and organizations committed to creating lasting, positive impact on people and communities. Ambassador Enterprises and its affiliates are approaching $2 billion in annualized revenue, with more than 4,000 employees committed to cultivating a legacy grounded in people, partners, and performance. Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ambassador Enterprises was founded in 2006 by Daryle Doden.

