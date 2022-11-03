MusicIncite takes guitar practice to another level in emuso/PracticeSuite PRO

About

MusicIncite, Ltd., was founded in 2013, with the vision to empower musical development for all interested in western-culture music and to nurture musical progress in improvisation and composition around the world. We believe everyone should be equipped to join in the global music conversation. Our flagship music software platform is designed for musicians of all levels who want a fast, effective, and transparent way to learn, reference, explore and practice music. Emuso™/PracticeSuite PRO can be used stand-alone or as a complementary adjunct to traditional music education that employs music notation. It empowers users to see, hear, and play on-instrument even when their notation-reading skills and instrument knowledge are undeveloped. The findings of music psychology have guided the innovations in the UX and interactive lesson content design. For more information visit: https://emuso.buzz.

