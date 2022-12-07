MusicIncite Announces A Holiday Special For Musicians
60% Off A Licensed Copy.
Tis the season that all musician’s feel the pinch, so why not soften the blow and make it easier and less expensive to gain the benefits of emuso/PracticeSuitePro.”SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MusicIncite, Ltd., today announces it will offer 60% off the purchase of emuso/PracticeSuitePro perpetual license. All you need is the DISCOUNT CODE: HOLIDAY60. The recent release of emuso/PracticeSuitePro raises the bar for providing interactive practice, immersive theory and technique, quick start guides, as well as Interactive Synchronization Media (ISM) and provides improved ear training and rhythm generation applications, along with a host of other features in its toolkit!
— Jerry Kramskoy, Founder and CEO
Faced with today's economic challenges, MusicIncite wants to spread a little holiday cheer!
What better gift for that musician in your family, then emuso/PracticeSuitePro, at 60% off.
Jerry Kramskoy, Founder and CEO, “Tis the season that all musician’s feel the pinch, so why not soften the blow and make it easier and less expensive to gain the benefits of emuso/PracticeSuitePro. Reaching your dreams as a musician can be a long road, so we help accelerate, motivate and invigorate your musical talents. Our mission is to take care of all those that formal education forgot, and replace frustration by motivation, and share the so-called secrets of music in a manner that all can grasp with no need for music notation and excessive jargon! All at a very affordable price!”
How Does it Work
Just go to: https://emuso.buzz our site, and scroll down to the bottom of the page, payment options, and at “Own Emuso”, click the pink button. This takes you to the emuso.buzz BUY page where you will need to provide: name, email, country, and choose your operating system. The “Purchase” dropdown is set to “One-Off” automatically. Which means a “perpetual license.”
Make sure you add your promotion code: HOLIDAY60
If you would like to try before you buy you can check out our 14-day free trial, no credit card needed…. just curiosity! https://emuso.buzz/interval-based-learning-trial
