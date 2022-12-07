MusicIncite Announces A Holiday Special For Musicians

Merry Christmas from MusicIncite!

60% Off A Licensed Copy.

Tis the season that all musician’s feel the pinch, so why not soften the blow and make it easier and less expensive to gain the benefits of emuso/PracticeSuitePro.”
— Jerry Kramskoy, Founder and CEO
SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MusicIncite, Ltd., today announces it will offer 60% off the purchase of emuso/PracticeSuitePro perpetual license. All you need is the DISCOUNT CODE: HOLIDAY60. The recent release of emuso/PracticeSuitePro raises the bar for providing interactive practice, immersive theory and technique, quick start guides, as well as Interactive Synchronization Media (ISM) and provides improved ear training and rhythm generation applications, along with a host of other features in its toolkit!

Faced with today's economic challenges, MusicIncite wants to spread a little holiday cheer!

What better gift for that musician in your family, then emuso/PracticeSuitePro, at 60% off.

Jerry Kramskoy, Founder and CEO, “Tis the season that all musician’s feel the pinch, so why not soften the blow and make it easier and less expensive to gain the benefits of emuso/PracticeSuitePro. Reaching your dreams as a musician can be a long road, so we help accelerate, motivate and invigorate your musical talents. Our mission is to take care of all those that formal education forgot, and replace frustration by motivation, and share the so-called secrets of music in a manner that all can grasp with no need for music notation and excessive jargon! All at a very affordable price!”

How Does it Work

Just go to: https://emuso.buzz our site, and scroll down to the bottom of the page, payment options, and at “Own Emuso”, click the pink button. This takes you to the emuso.buzz BUY page where you will need to provide: name, email, country, and choose your operating system. The “Purchase” dropdown is set to “One-Off” automatically. Which means a “perpetual license.”

Make sure you add your promotion code: HOLIDAY60

If you would like to try before you buy you can check out our 14-day free trial, no credit card needed…. just curiosity! https://emuso.buzz/interval-based-learning-trial

Thomas B. Christel
MusicIncite, Ltd.
+1 331-300-1460
email us here
Minute and half video overview

MusicIncite Announces A Holiday Special For Musicians

MusicIncite, Ltd., was founded in 2013, with the vision to empower musical development for all interested in western-culture music and to nurture musical progress in improvisation and composition around the world. We believe everyone should be equipped to join in the global music conversation. Our flagship music software platform is designed for musicians of all levels who want a fast, effective, and transparent way to learn, reference, explore and practice music. Emuso™/PracticeSuite PRO can be used stand-alone or as a complementary adjunct to traditional music education that employs music notation. It empowers users to see, hear, and play on-instrument even when their notation-reading skills and instrument knowledge are undeveloped. The findings of music psychology have guided the innovations in the UX and interactive lesson content design. For more information visit: https://emuso.buzz.

https://emuso.buzz

