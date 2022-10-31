Submit Release
Tree Stand Injury in Strafford

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer William Jones
603-271-3361
October 31, 2022

Strafford, NH – At approximately 7:56 a.m. on October 30, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a report that a New Hampshire man had sustained a serious but non-life threatening injury after slipping while climbing into a tree stand.

Jonathan Steeves, 47, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was climbing his ladder to hunt from his tree stand when he slipped and fell approximately 5 feet to the ground. At approximately 8:15 a.m., Steeves was brought out to the road by Strafford Fire and Rescue and then transported to Wentworth Hospital by Rochester Ambulance Services.

Fish and Game Conservation Officers were assisted by Barrington PD, Strafford PD, Strafford Fire and Rescue, and Rochester Ambulance

Fish and Game Conservation Officers would like to remind sportsmen and women to always take the proper safety precautions when climbing into tree stands and strongly recommend wearing a safety harness when hunting from tree stands.

