Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 282,443 in the last 365 days.

10-31-2022 Monday Powerball Reaches One Billion

Charleston, W.Va.- After no grand prize winner last Saturday and the continued high volume of play and unmatched numbers, the Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion for Monday’s drawing ($497.3 million cash value).

“For only the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history the jackpot has reached $1 billion and it is creating a lot of excitement across the country,” West Virginia Assistant Lottery Director Randy Burnside said. “West Virginia has a great history with the Powerball game and we have produced nine jackpot winners right here in the Mountain State. I encourage our players to have fun and play responsibly. Remember, it only takes one $2 ticket to win.”

This is just the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history that the advertised jackpot has reached $1 billion, the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever and fifth largest in U.S. lottery history.

Monday’s drawing will mark the 38th in current jackpot run. In Saturday’s drawing, players won more than $38 million in lower-tier cash prizes.

West Virginia last had a Powerball jackpot winner in June of 2020, an anonymous prizewinner that claimed $136.4 million.

Tickets for Monday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Monday.

To play, choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26.

You just read:

10-31-2022 Monday Powerball Reaches One Billion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.