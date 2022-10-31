10-31-2022 Monday Powerball Reaches One Billion

Charleston, W.Va.- After no grand prize winner last Saturday and the continued high volume of play and unmatched numbers, the Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion for Monday’s drawing ($497.3 million cash value).

“For only the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history the jackpot has reached $1 billion and it is creating a lot of excitement across the country,” West Virginia Assistant Lottery Director Randy Burnside said. “West Virginia has a great history with the Powerball game and we have produced nine jackpot winners right here in the Mountain State. I encourage our players to have fun and play responsibly. Remember, it only takes one $2 ticket to win.”

This is just the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history that the advertised jackpot has reached $1 billion, the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever and fifth largest in U.S. lottery history.

Monday’s drawing will mark the 38th in current jackpot run. In Saturday’s drawing, players won more than $38 million in lower-tier cash prizes.

West Virginia last had a Powerball jackpot winner in June of 2020, an anonymous prizewinner that claimed $136.4 million.

Tickets for Monday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Monday.

To play, choose five numbers ranging from 1 to 69 and one Power Ball number from 1 to 26.