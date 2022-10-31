Equator Releases Advanced Portable Refrigerator-Freezer Combo

Equator Portable Refrigerator

The PFF07 is a tech-forward, highly versatile refrigerator that features a retractable top handle, easy gliding wheels, and an impressive 0.7 cu.ft of space.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designed to be the ultimate gadget/appliance hybrid for those who enjoy bringing their favorite foods and beverages on-the-go, Equator launches the PFF07 Portable Refrigerator. Functioning as both a refrigerator and freezer, this ultra portable design is a breeze to bring to a tailgating celebration, on camping trips, and anywhere else one desires.

“I’m incredibly pleased to announce that our team has created and released an unbelievably innovative portable refrigerator-freezer combo,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Instead of having to deal with the limitations of a standard cooler and ice, this tech-forward design literally allows you to bring a fully functioning, compact refrigerator and freezer with you while on-the-go”

Built to be eco-friendly and energy efficient, this plug-in design comes with a myriad of elevated features. Running on just 50W, the PFF07 Tailgate Refrigerator is powered by a reliable compressor. It also has fluoride-free insulation, making it ozone-friendly. When using this portable appliance, individuals enjoy features such as a bright interior light, an easy-to-use digital display, and a UL certified adapter.

Exploring the PFF07 Tailgate Refrigerator’s portability, the unit measures 12.6 x 23 x 12.8 (HxWxD in inches), and weighs just under 30 pounds. Combined with its smooth gliding wheels and retractable handle, this design is lightweight and highly maneuverable.

Users of the PFF07 Portable Fridge-Freezer can stock the interior full of their favorite snacks, sandwiches, beverages, and more thanks to its spacious 0.7 cu. ft design. The temperature can be adjusted between 31°F and 50°F, allowing an individual to store anything at the optimum temperature.

Backed with a one year parts and labor warranty (standard for all Equator appliances), buyers of this innovative appliance can have the utmost confidence in their purchase. The PFF07 Tailgate Refrigerator-Freezer combo is now available for $649. It can be purchased through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair among other top retailers nationwide.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

