Clean Eatz Kitchen and Ontario Clippers Enter New Sponsorship Agreement
EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Eatz Kitchen is excited to announce their new sponsorship with the Ontario Clippers. A total of 17 NBA G-League franchises have entered a sponsorship agreement with Clean Eatz Kitchen to provide their personnel with healthy meals throughout the upcoming G League Season.
“The Ontario Clippers are proud to partner with Clean Eatz Kitchen,” said Ontario Clippers Team President Justin Dunn. “We are excited to not only provide our players with healthy meal options this season but to also equip them with healthy habits and nutritional resources”.
“We’re very excited about this new relationship with the Ontario Clippers, it's our first sponsorship at the professional sports level and we’re excited the Ontario Clippers recognize the value that Clean Eatz Kitchen can bring to the organization,” says CEO, Jason Nista.
Clean Eatz Kitchen will be providing the Ontario Clippers with healthy meals and snacks throughout the season to help the teams supplement their nutrition for players and staff. “Blending my past experience as a Sports Dietitian within the NBA G-League and my current position as a consulting Sports Dietitian for Clean Eatz, gave me the perfect opportunity to help lead a collaboration aimed at complementing the performance nutrition resources available to these athletes” adds Clean Eatz Kitchen Dietitian, Crystal Zabka-Belsky.
About the Ontario Clippers
The Ontario Clippers, the official G League Affiliate of the LA Clippers, have competed in the NBA G League since the 2017-18 season. In 2021-22, Ontario appeared in the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history. The Clippers are committed to the City of Ontario and through the LA Clippers Foundation, provide resources and opportunities that make a positive difference toward leveling the playing field for youth in the Inland Empire. Visit the Ontario Clippers online at www.OntClippers.com or follow them on social media @OntClippers.
About Clean Eatz Kitchen
Clean Eatz Kitchen (www.cleaneatzkitchen.com), headquartered in Wilmington, NC, is a market-leader in ready-to-eat meal plans sold DTC and through traditional brick-and-mortar Clean Eatz locations. Clean Eatz meals focus on a healthy balance of fats, carbs and protein at a price point everyone can afford.
support@cleaneatzkitchen.com
www.CleanEatzKitchen.com
910-236-9196
Chelsea Keller
CE Kitchen Inc
